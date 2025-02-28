Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication Of Notice Of General Meeting

DJ Publication Of Notice Of General Meeting

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Publication Of Notice Of General Meeting 28-Feb-2025 / 14:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 28 February 2025 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING The Company has announced that it has today published a Notice of General Meeting. The purpose of the General Meeting is to consider, and if thought fit, approve the allotment of, and the disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with, Company shares related to any potential future regulatory capital raise (including the issuance of contingent convertible securities but not ordinary shares in the Company (common equity)). The Company continues to consider its opportunities to optimise the capital structure in order to drive growth momentum in delivering its strategy and, accordingly, anticipates that it may wish to access the capital markets at some point and continues to assess a range of options (including the issuance of contingent convertible securities but not ordinary shares in the Company (common equity)). While no decision has been made on whether to proceed with any of these options, in order to ensure that the Company is ready and able to access the capital markets if and when it deems it appropriate to do so, the Company considers that it is prudent to obtain appropriate corporate authorities. The Company has consulted with shareholders in advance on the resolutions. The General Meeting will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on 18 March 2025 at 09:00am. The Notice of General Meeting to be held on 18 March 2025 is available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.metrobankonline.co.uk. Hard copies will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 6.4.1 of the Listing Rules, the Notice of General Meeting is also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Important Information This notice does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any company within the Metro Bank Group. Enquiries: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Victoria Gregory +44 (0) 07773 244608 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Chris Sibbald Mobile: +44 7855 955 531 metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: NOG TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 377609 EQS News ID: 2093559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

