WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
28.02.25
08:28 Uhr
1,090 Euro
-0,090
-7,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,14017:20
28.02.2025 15:45 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication Of Notice Of General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Publication Of Notice Of General Meeting 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Publication Of Notice Of General Meeting 
28-Feb-2025 / 14:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
28 February 2025 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
 
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 
 
The Company has announced that it has today published a Notice of General Meeting. The purpose of the General Meeting 
is to consider, and if thought fit, approve the allotment of, and the disapplication of pre-emption rights in 
connection with, Company shares related to any potential future regulatory capital raise (including the issuance of 
contingent convertible securities but not ordinary shares in the Company (common equity)). 
The Company continues to consider its opportunities to optimise the capital structure in order to drive growth momentum 
in delivering its strategy and, accordingly, anticipates that it may wish to access the capital markets at some point 
and continues to assess a range of options (including the issuance of contingent convertible securities but not 
ordinary shares in the Company (common equity)). While no decision has been made on whether to proceed with any of 
these options, in order to ensure that the Company is ready and able to access the capital markets if and when it deems 
it appropriate to do so, the Company considers that it is prudent to obtain appropriate corporate authorities. 
The Company has consulted with shareholders in advance on the resolutions. 
The General Meeting will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on 18 March 2025 at 09:00am. 
The Notice of General Meeting to be held on 18 March 2025 is available to view in the Investor Relations section of the 
Company's website at www.metrobankonline.co.uk. 
Hard copies will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 
6.4.1 of the Listing Rules, the Notice of General Meeting is also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and 
will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
Important Information 
This notice does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any 
person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any company within the Metro Bank 
Group. 
Enquiries: 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
Metro Bank Media Relations 
Victoria Gregory 
+44 (0) 07773 244608 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
FGS Global 
Chris Sibbald 
Mobile: +44 7855 955 531 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377609 
EQS News ID:  2093559 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093559&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 09:12 ET (14:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
