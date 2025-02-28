TBen Limited Announces Progress in ShowPlus Chain Mainnet Development and Global Partnerships

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TBen Limited, an IT company based in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), has announced that its next-generation blockchain platform, ShowPlus Chain (Layer 1), is in its final development phase, with an official launch scheduled for Q4 2025. ShowPlus Chain is set to become the core infrastructure of the ShowPlus Ecosystem, which spans multiple industries, including entertainment, commerce, leisure, banking, F&B, finance, investment, and AI.

Unmatched Technical Competitiveness & Scalability

The ShowPlus Chain mainnet aims to process over 200,000 transactions per second (TPS), making it at least 100 times faster than major existing blockchains. It incorporates scalable sharding technology to distribute network load efficiently and features a proprietary virtual machine (VM) designed to maximize smart contract execution efficiency.

TBen's CTO, Sebastian emphasized:

"ShowPlus Chain will maintain the core philosophy of decentralization while offering a practical blockchain solution that businesses can seamlessly integrate. Low transaction fees and industry-specific customized protocols will be our key competitive advantages."

Expanding Collaboration with Global Blockchain Enterprises

TBen has secured partnerships with major blockchain projects such as Avalanche, Polkadot, and Zilliqa, working on cross-chain compatibility solutions. Additionally, collaboration with MetaMask will enable global wallet integration, significantly improving accessibility to the ShowPlus Chain ecosystem.

Furthermore, TBen has formed strategic partnerships with ShinLee Corporation (South Korea) and Rishare Group (Singapore) to drive the expansion of the ShowPlus Chain ecosystem across Asia. As part of this collaboration, ShinLee Corporation plans to upgrade its existing entertainment, commerce, and travel platforms onto the ShowPlus Chain, while progressively building an integrated ecosystem that includes financial services and various lifestyle sectors. This will allow users to seamlessly access all ShinLee services with a single unified ID.

Successful Funding from Global Venture Capital Firms

Recognizing ShowPlus Chain's technological innovation and business potential, multiple top-tier venture capital firms have participated in TBen's Series A funding round. The secured funds will be allocated toward completing the ShowPlus Chain mainnet development and expanding its ecosystem.

TBen's CEO, Thiam stated:

"This investment validates ShowPlus Chain's technological capabilities and vision on a global scale. The planned launch of the 'SHOW' mainnet in Q4 2025 will introduce a new paradigm in the blockchain industry."

Expanding the ShowPlus Ecosystem

Beyond a typical blockchain platform, ShowPlus Chain is evolving into the central hub of the ShowPlus Ecosystem, connecting various industries:

Entertainment - NFT-based digital content ownership solutions

- NFT-based Commerce - Transparent supply chain management system

- Transparent Finance - Decentralized Finance (DeFi) services

Recently, TBen announced its ShowPlus AI initiative, integrating AI with blockchain to establish transparent verification and reward systems for generative AI models and their learning datasets.

Mainnet Launch Roadmap - Q4 2025

TBen is currently operating a testnet for the upcoming 'SHOW' mainnet and running various incentive programs to encourage developer participation. Leading up to the Q4 2025 launch, TBen plans to host a large-scale hackathon starting in June, aiming to discover and support innovative DApps for the ShowPlus ecosystem.

Additionally, TBen is collaborating with top universities and research institutions to nurture blockchain talent and promote the technical excellence of ShowPlus Chain worldwide.

