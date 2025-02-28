Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Fable & Mane, the modern hair wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic rituals, has introduced Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as their first Global Brand Ambassador. Known for her timeless beauty, authenticity, and fearless spirit, Kareena perfectly embodies the ethos of Fable & Mane: a celebration of tradition and culture.

With a career spanning 25 years, Kareena is more than a global icon of South Asian beauty - she is a trailblazer, an inspiration, and a symbol of resilience. She says, "I'm drawn to Fable & Mane's commitment to ancient wisdom and modern self-care. Their approach is a simple yet potent symbol of self-love, a reminder to prioritize our inner and outer beauty, and celebrate the richness of our heritage."

"We are honored to welcome Kareena as the Global Ambassador for Fable & Mane," said Akash and Nikita Mehta, Co-Founders of Fable & Mane. "Kareena truly embodies strength, confidence, and a deep connection to our shared heritage. As founders who grew up inspired by her, this partnership is a dream come true. Together, we aim to inspire individuals worldwide to awaken through rituals and celebrate their inner beauty."

A wider campaign is set to launch in April starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and serving as a celebration of the brand's 5th anniversary. In a serene, whimsical narrative, the campaign will highlight the transformative power of hair oiling while honoring the rituals that have nourished generations.





Image photography credit: Rid Burman



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10819/242651_17f06f357482395f_002full.jpg

About Fable & Mane

Fable & Mane is a leading hair wellness brand dedicated to providing natural and effective hair care solutions. With a focus on ancient Indian haircare rituals, Fable & Mane blends traditional Ayurvedic hair oiling practices with modern formulations. Crafted using natural ingredients passed down through generations, Fable & Mane's products nourish and strengthen hair from the roots, promoting overall scalp health and vitality.

Co-founded by brother and sister duo Nikita and Akash Mehta, Fable & Mane celebrates South Asian heritage while emphasizing mindfulness, self-discovery, and embracing one's unique identity. By combining traditional wisdom with modern innovation, the brand empowers individuals to honor their natural beauty and cultural legacy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242651

SOURCE: Fable and Mane