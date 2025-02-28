Kemptville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Amid changing trade policies and increasing tariffs on imported goods, The Best Muskoka Chair Company announces its strengthened commitment to Canadian manufacturing and local material sourcing. The company is reinforcing its domestic supply chain to mitigate potential cost increases and ensure continued access to high-quality, locally made furniture for Canadian consumers.

Best Muskoka Chair Company Reinforces Canadian Craftsmanship Amid Global Uncertainty

In response to economic pressures affecting the industry, The Best Muskoka Chair Company is prioritizing the use of Canadian-sourced wood and recycled plastics while expanding its production capabilities within Eastern Ontario. The move is aimed at reducing reliance on imported materials and maintaining product affordability despite global supply chain disruptions.

"Today, more than ever, our community values products that embody national pride and superior quality," said Dina Elatawi, spokesperson for The Best Muskoka Chair Company. "We are honoured to be a multi-generational enterprise that not only provides beautifully crafted, hand-made furniture but also supports Canadian jobs and champions the purchase of Canadian-made materials. Our commitment to Canadian excellence remains strong, regardless of political challenges or tariff threats from south of the border."

With over 70 years in business, the company has consistently employed Canadian artisans and utilized traditional woodworking techniques to ensure product quality. This renewed focus on domestic production comes as more consumers seek alternatives to imported patio furniture, which has been impacted by shipping delays and fluctuating prices.

The company's decision to reinforce its Canadian supply chain aligns with broader industry trends favoring sustainability and local economic support. By investing in local materials and skilled labor, The Best Muskoka Chair Company aims to provide consumers with durable, Canadian-made alternatives to mass-produced furniture.

About The Best Muskoka Chair Company

A proud, Canadian-owned enterprise, The Best Muskoka Chair Company specialises in the design and manufacture of premium Muskoka chairs and outdoor furniture. Founded in 1955, their deep roots in the community and legacy of multi-generational craftsmanship enable them to combine traditional skills with modern design, producing furniture that truly represents the spirit of Canada. Their unwavering commitment to quality, local economic growth, and sustainable practices distinguishes them in the Canadian marketplace.

