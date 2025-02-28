WGL Energy Services, Inc.: WGL Energy Expands into New Jersey with Retail Energy Offerings

Commercial and industrial customers can now access WGL Energy's electricity, natural gas, and renewable options, with residential offerings to follow

WGL Energy Services, Inc. ("WGL Energy"), a leading retail supplier of electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions with over 25 years of experience primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced it will begin serving the state of New Jersey for the first time, marking a strategic expansion in the retail energy market.

As WGL Energy enters the New Jersey market as a trusted and experienced provider, it will initially focus on providing energy choice for large commercial and industrial customers, leveraging its expertise, reliability, and commitment to strong customer excellence to establish a solid foothold in the region. Soon after, WGL Energy plans to broaden its reach to residential and small businesses.

Having secured necessary regulatory approvals and licenses to meet the rigorous utility qualification standards in the state, WGL Energy looks forward to meeting the long-term natural gas and electricity needs of New Jerseyans. WGL Energy is excited to operate in several utility footprints in New Jersey, including:

PSEG (Electric and Gas) - Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Trenton

JCPL (Electric) - Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex

Atlantic City Electric - Atlantic City, Burlington, Cape May, Pleasantville, Linwood

The company is also finalizing approvals in other utility territories throughout the state.

Across these multiple regions in New Jersey, WGL Energy will be offering flexible and reliable energy solutions to a diverse and expansive customer base.

The expansion into New Jersey increases WGL Energy's retail reach to six states - including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia - plus the District of Columbia, underscoring the company's ongoing dedication to growth and delivering reliable energy solutions for a wide range of customers with varying energy requirements, budgetary needs, and sustainability goals.

"New Jersey represents an exciting frontier for WGL Energy with its diverse economy - we are ready to bring our choice of energy supply and exceptional customer care to customers across the state," said Mike McGinn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are excited to engage with commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the Garden State and look forward to eventually extending our reach to residential customers in New Jersey, helping them to achieve their energy goals, budget objectives, and sustainability targets."

WGL Energy's entry into New Jersey comes at an important time as the state continues to implement its ambitious clean energy goals while businesses seek reliable partners who can navigate the increasingly complex energy marketplace. In addition to natural gas and electricity, customers can also select environmentally friendly options such as WGL Energy's renewable energy certificates ("RECs") and carbon offsets.

To learn more about WGL Energy service areas, offerings, customer service, news and developments, please visit www.wglenergy.com.

About WGL Energy

WGL Energy is a leading retail energy provider, offering a diverse portfolio of electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy options. With more than 25 years of industry experience, WGL Energy delivers reliable, customer-focused energy supply tailored to meet procurement goals, requirements, and sustainability objectives. Serving the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions - including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. - WGL Energy provides customized energy options that adapt to regional dynamics while maintaining a consistent commitment to reliability, sustainability, and exceptional customer service. Visit WGL Energy online at www.wglenergy.com, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For news reporters, please send inquiries to media@wglenergy.com

SOURCE: WGL Energy Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire