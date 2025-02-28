HIV Diagnosis Market to Hit USD 5.31 Billion by 2030 with 10.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HIV diagnosis market, valued at US$2.96 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.3%, reaching US$3.25 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$5.31 billion by 2030. The HIV diagnostics market is driven by several key factors, such as the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, the increasing number of blood transfusions and blood donations, advantages offered by POC diagnostic kits & instruments, and the growing focus on initiatives for HIV awareness. However, the high cost of nucleic acid testing, operational barriers, and the shortage of skilled laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Efforts driven by government health initiatives and public awareness campaigns promoting HIV testing are significantly boosting market growth. Additionally, innovations in testing technologies, such as rapid tests and self-testing kits, along with improved accuracy and ease of use, are enhancing patient compliance and encouraging wider adoption. Despite these positive developments, challenges like the high cost of diagnostic tests and complex testing procedures may slow down growth. However, the market is expected to continue progressing steadily, fueled by a stronger emphasis on early detection, improved healthcare access, and the increasing availability of advanced, convenient testing solutions.

Based on product type, the HIV diagnostics market is divided into consumables, instruments and software& services. In 2024, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the HIV diagnostics market. The large share and the high growth rate of the consumables segment can be attributed to the frequent & repetitive purchase of consumables by laboratories and hospitals; the growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS; and favorable government initiatives to launch advanced consumables in the market.

Based on Test Type, the HIV diagnostics market is segmented into screening tests, confirmatory tests and monitoring tests. The monitoring tests segment accounted for the largest share of the HIV diagnostics market in 2024. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing awareness of HIV testing; the high volume of monitoring test samples; and the growing establishment of diagnostic laboratories for testing of HIV/AIDS. Additional factors include technological advancements in monitoring testing kits.

Based on end users, the HIV diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, home cares settings and other end users. The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the HIV diagnostics market in 2024. The large share of this segment owed to the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS; the rising establishment of diagnostic laboratories; growing sample testing; and advancements in PoC instruments.

The HIV diagnostics market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America dominates the global market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, advancements in PoC instruments and kits, increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS, and increasing blood transfusion and blood donations are driving the growth of the HIV diagnostics market in North America.

However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the rising target patient population; the expansion of emerging economies; the increasing availability of technologically advanced POC products; favorable government initiatives for HIV awareness; and the growing expansion of global players in this region.

The major market players involved in this market are Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMérieux SA (France), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), OraSure Technologies (US), BioSynex SA (Chembio Diagnostics) (France), Wondfo (China), Getein Biotech Inc. (China), Meril Diagnostics (India), AccuBioTech (China), BioLytical Laboratories Inc. (Canada), BioLab Diagnostics (India), Alpine Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Molbio Diagnostics (India), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Adaltis s.r.l (Italy) among others.

ABBOTT (US)

Abbott is the leading player in the HIV diagnostics market. The company has a strong presence in the US and seeks to enhance its geographical presence by strengthening its business operations in emerging markets. The company has a strong product portfolio, and its FDA- and CE-approved products have helped it gain a sizable market share. Abbott focuses on inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations and acquisitions, to enhance its product portfolio and expand its geographical presence. The company's extensive research & development activities for product development and its ongoing clinical trials for newly developed products will further enhance its share in the HIV diagnostics market.

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG (GERMANY)

Siemens Healthineers AG is among the leading players in the global HIV diagnostics market. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of medical solutions, from medical imaging and in vitro diagnostics to interventional and clinical information technology systems. The company focuses on organic strategies, including product approvals, to enhance its presence in the global POC market. It also aims to create innovative products that address the unmet needs of patients and healthcare providers and take the first-mover advantage. The company also focuses on partnerships and collaborations to enhance its market presence. For instance, in December 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG and OU Health entered a 10-year value partnership to bring the latest diagnostic and therapeutic equipment to people across Oklahoma.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a key player in the global HIV diagnostics market, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic solutions, including PCR-based assays, immunoassays, and molecular testing technologies. The company has a strong presence in developed and emerging markets, leveraging its advanced research capabilities and extensive distribution network. Thermo Fisher focuses on continuous innovation, regulatory approvals, and strategic acquisitions to expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the company collaborates with healthcare organizations and government agencies to enhance diagnostic accessibility and improve early detection of HIV.

