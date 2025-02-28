pH Buffer Solution Market Size to Become a Worth US$ 2.26 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increased Applications in Laboratories | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

pH buffer solution market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during 2023-2031. Leading players operating in the market are Hamilton Co; Finetech Research and Innovation Corporation; FUJIFILM Holdings Corp; and Hanna Instruments, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global pH buffer solution market is witnessing significant growth owing to a modest rise in demand from the laboratory and pharmaceutical industry.

The rising demand from the personal care industry is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The pH buffer solution market is expected to reach US$ 2.28 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.54 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Biological and biomedical laboratories, chemical laboratories, environmental laboratories, pharmaceutical laboratories, forensic laboratories, food and beverage laboratories, agricultural laboratories, industrial laboratories, petroleum and oil laboratories, and other laboratory facilities are rapidly expanding. With the rise in research and development activities, new laboratories are being established across the globe, with chemical manufacturers investing heavily in research and development.

As per the data published by the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), in 2022, research and development spending in the EU27 chemical industry reached US$ 11.6 billion. In the chemical laboratory, pH buffer solutions are widely used in titrations, particularly for acid-base titrations. These buffers help maintain a stable pH during the titration process. Certain pH needs to be maintained in chemical reactions to ensure the reaction proceeds correctly. Further, in biological and biomedical laboratories, pH buffer solutions are crucial in maintaining the optimal pH for growing cells in culture. Buffer solutions such as phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) are commonly used in cell media to maintain pH stability.

Strong Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry: The pharmaceutical industries stand at the forefront of innovation and precision, demanding solutions that ensure accurate product formulation and the quality of products. Countries such as the US, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, and South Korea are the key enablers of the global pharmaceutical market growth; this is mainly attributed to the significant population base and the rising number of pharmaceutical companies.

According to the information provided by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the biopharmaceutical industry employs approximately 5.5 million people worldwide, including manufacturing generic medicines. Further, Asia Pacific is home to more than 60% of the global population, which is an immense commercial opportunity for biopharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare companies. The region has also emerged as one of the world's most prominent healthcare technology investment destinations. Policies encouraging innovations in biopharmaceuticals in China have significantly increased over the past decade. Japan is another attractive market for foreign life sciences companies; the country offers strong intellectual property protection, high compliance, transparent systems, and favorable government policies.

Rapid Growth in Food Industry: The rising demand for fermented, highly nutritional, and tasty food creates the need for maintaining specific pH values for optimum activity of enzymes, protein solubility, and functionality. pH buffers are utilized in food and beverages to maintain the product's constant acidity. Since the pH buffer solution comprises a weak acid and its conjugate base, additives such as metal salts are usually added to a food that already contains a weak acid. For example, sodium citrate (salt/base) is added to a food containing citric acid, which might create a buffer solution in the product. Sodium, calcium, and potassium citrate are common salt forms of food-grade buffers added to food products.

Monopotassium phosphate is also commonly used as a pH buffer solution in milk and custard products, as well as cooked meats. Moreover, the rise in demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals propels the requirement for pH buffer solutions, which help regulate the acidity and base of food and beverages. Further, the consumption of high-quality convenience food is increasing worldwide. Convenience foods, such as RTE products, allow consumers to save time and effort associated with shopping for ingredients, meal preparation and cooking, consumption, and post-meal activities.

The development of this food segment is ascribed to many social changes, including the growing number of smaller households and the rising millennial population worldwide. Due to hectic work schedules, millennials are more likely to spend their money on convenience foods formulated with pH buffer solutions, such as baked products, snacks, and dairy products. Thus, the rapid growth in the food and beverages industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pH buffer solution market during the forecast period.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the pH buffer solution market is segmented into acidic buffer solution, basic buffer solution, and neutral buffer solution. The acidic buffer solution segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of mode of application, the pH buffer solution market is segmented into laboratory, personal care and cosmetic, textile, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electroplating, paper manufacturing, and others. The laboratory segment dominated the market in 2023.

The pH buffer solution market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the pH buffer solution market are Hamilton Co; Finetech Research and Innovation Corporation; FUJIFILM Holdings Corp; Hanna Instruments, Inc.; Bante Instruments Co., Ltd.; HACH Company; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Sensorex s.r.o.; Horiba Ltd; Mettler-Toledo International Inc.; RICCA Chemical Company; YSI Inc; Automated Water and Effluent Ltd; Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.; and Sentek Ltdamong.

Trending Topics: pH Buffers, acidic buffer solutions, mixed buffer solutions, hydrogen ion buffers, control buffers, etc.

Global Headlines on pH Buffer Solution

Aceto strengthened its focus on pharma & biopharma with acquisitions and facility investments in A&C Bio Buffer

Sedaru Inc., a provider of water utility management software, was acquired by Aquatic Informatics and will join Danaher's Water Quality platform.

TSCP portfolio companies Vector Laboratories and Absolute Biotech announced a merger, strengthening support for life science customers

Conclusion

The global pH buffer solution market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing industrialization; research activities; and surging demand from key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemical manufacturing, and environmental testing. The developing regions such as Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa are experiencing significant economic growth, which directly impacts the demand for pH buffers across various industries. The food and beverages industry is expanding owing to the growing population and changing consumer preferences, especially for processed and packaged foods. pH buffers are crucial in maintaining the desired acidity and quality of products such as beverages, dairy, sauces, and fermented foods. The rise in demand for functional foods and beverages, such as low-sugar and probiotic products, also fuels the need for precise pH control.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including information on raw material suppliers, pH buffer solution manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

