MarketsandMarkets Launches AI-Powered Sales Intelligence Platform - Sales IQ

Empowering Enterprise Sales Teams with AI-Driven, Real-Time Intelligence to Close More Deals, Faster

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, a global leader in market intelligence and advisory services, today announced the launch of MarketsandMarkets Sales IQ, an AI-powered sales assistant designed to accelerate revenue growth for enterprise sales teams.

What sets Sales IQ apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate a company's offerings, proprietary MarketsandMarkets research, third-party data, and AI-driven insights-delivering a real-time, in-depth understanding of top accounts, their ecosystems, and key market disruptions across the value chain for a given offering or solution. With Sales IQ, sales teams can act on real-time opportunities using AI-fueled insights tailored to their offerings, backed by 10000+ exclusive market studies and research insights, 15000+ third party sources and vetted by MarketsandMarkets analysts.

Going a step further, Sales IQ delivers interconnected intelligence on accounts, opportunities, contacts, conversions, and industries-all within a single platform. This enables sales teams to cut research time in half, boost pipeline and win rates by 2-3x, and build stronger, more strategic client relationships.

Sales IQ is not just another AI tool or CRM extension-it is a strategic enabler for enterprise sales teams. "Basic tools in the market just provide high-level financials or basic contacts or broad intent signals, but they don't tell you what's actually driving growth at your client's end," said Sandeep Sugla, CEO of MarketsandMarkets. "Sales teams need to know where competitive gaps exist, how to stitch insights into sales pitches, and how to improve business cases by tapping into not just business-as-usual opportunities, but also the hidden, latent growth areas of their clients. Sales IQ hyper-personalizes these growth insights tailored to your offerings, enabling sales teams to take the right opportunity to the right contact with the right conversation pointers at the right time-giving them a decisive early-mover advantage in closing deals."

The Sales IQ Edge: Moving Beyond CRM & Generic AI Tools

From Tracking Client Spend to Understanding Revenue Shifts

Enterprise sales teams can no longer rely solely on tracking client budgets-they need real-time intelligence on how their clients' revenue mix is evolving. With many top companies pivoting 50% of their revenue sources to new technologies, markets, and products, Sales IQ helps teams spot these shifts early and act ahead of competitors.

Beyond CRM: Enabling Sales Teams to Sell More, Not Just Manage Data

While CRMs record transactions, Sales IQ fuels sales. Working alongside leading CRMs, it delivers real-time account, contact, conversational, and opportunity intelligence, enabling hyper-personalized client engagement.

AI Sales Insights That Drive Results

Unlike AI tools with surface-level data, Sales IQ delivers deep, predictive intelligence on key accounts, their ecosystems, and market disruptions-shaping stronger pitches, sharper engagement, and faster deal closures.

As enterprise sales grows more complex and competitive, Sales IQ is redefining how sales teams identify, engage, and close high-value opportunities. By leveraging AI-driven, real-time intelligence, Sales IQ connects the dots between accounts, opportunities, decision-makers, and market shifts, enabling sellers to act faster, engage smarter, and win more deals. With unmatched predictive insights, seamless CRM integration, and hyper-personalized intelligence, Sales IQ is the ultimate AI sales assistant for enterprise growth.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

