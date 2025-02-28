Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Ken Brinsden, Chief Executive Officer, Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET) ("Patriot " or the "Company"), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the first anniversary of the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.





Patriot is aiming to become a leading North American lithium raw materials supplier through the development of its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project (formerly known as Corvette), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Underpinned by the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas and well-serviced by key infrastructure, Shaakichiuwaanaan is advancing rapidly towards a Feasibility Study due in Q3 2025 which is evaluating the staged development of a long-life 5Mtpa mining & processing operation to produce 800ktpa of spodumene concentrate.

Patriot recently secured a C$69M investment from global auto giant Volkswagen/PowerCo, which has become a cornerstone 9.9% shareholder and has also signed an MOU with Patriot targeting the further development of western lithium supply chains.

