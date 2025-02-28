Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence: PCMI Launches the Global E-Commerce Data Library

Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) has premiered its Global E-Commerce Data Library. Currently featuring data on 35 countries around the world but soon to be expanded even further, the Library features strategic e-commerce data for professionals in payments, online sales, financial services and other sectors. It's part of the global payments market research services that PCMI offers.

"While there's lots of e-commerce data out there, it's not often tailored to the needs of professionals trying to uncover revenue opportunities for their companies," explains Lindsay Lehr, Managing Director of PCMI. "That's why we developed the Global E-Commerce Data Library to feature both transactional data showing actual behavior and historical trends over time. Our team also interviewed top e-commerce leaders to understand the market dynamics and shape the Library to offer maximum value for users," she explains.

The Global E-Commerce Data Library features e-commerce figures on both mature (Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan) and developing markets (Bolivia, Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, and Vietnam). "Our team is pushing hard to expand the Library's coverage into many more markets, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific and EMEA," says Lehr.

However, the Global E-Commerce Data Library isn't designed to be a static data set. "Companies that purchase country data have the option of working with our team to customize the data," explains Lehr. "This means we can expand the data to cover more specific concerns a company may have, allowing for deep dives into e-commerce segments or purchase types or consumer behavior," observes Lehr.

Beyond customization, after purchase, all clients are entitled to a free one-hour consultation with a PCMI expert to review and explain the data set. "We added this feature so that we could understand client objectives in purchasing the data and show them its relevance in achieving those objectives," points out Lehr. "Via customization and consultation, we can make the data resonate more strongly with the client's goals and not just be a fixed set of numbers in a file."

PCMI's website features more information on the Global E-Commerce Data Library, including methodology, data access and the purchase process.

About Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI)



PCMI is an advisory group focused on the global payments industry, with over 30 years of experience providing market intelligence to global corporations and has executed over 500 client engagements in the payments industry since 1993. PCMI performs custom strategic engagements including market sizing, opportunity benchmarking, market entry, customer insights, and more, covering over 50 global markets in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

