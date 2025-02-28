Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Updates Application Information For OTCQB Venture Market

Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) updates the application for quotation on the OTCQB, which was announced May 21, 2024.

OTC Markets recently announced that PINK Current Listings that qualify can become OTCID in July, 2025. The ID market is for companies that meet certain standards and provide management certification. The ID market enhances transparency and compliance to strengthen the standards of the market. Arvana meets all requirements for the new market eligibility standards of the OTCID market.

The cost of the OTCID platform is $11,000 for the first year and $7,500 per year thereafter; about half of the cost of the OTCQB.

Arvana will consider the costs, standards and market of the OTCID platform and will decide whether to continue pursuing a move to the QB Board from the Pink Market.

Upgrading to the OTCID or OTCQB markets demonstrates a commitment by Arvana to adhere to U.S. State and Federal securities laws. Providing investors with current information helps reduce trading restrictions that may be faced on the Pink Market. OTCQB and OTCID Venture Markets are for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies.

About Arvana Inc.

Arvana (OTC: AVNI) is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Information Alternative Reporting platform.

Arvana Contact

James Kim, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 702-899-1072

Email: james@arvana.us

Website: https://arvana.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire