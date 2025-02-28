Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Adam Zaghloul, Vice President - Strategy and Planning, NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) ("NTG Clarity Networks" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkqj2651afQ

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1000 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

To learn more, visit: https://ntgclarity.com/

