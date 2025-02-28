Enea AB: Enea Joins Forces with Extreme Networks to Help IT Teams Improve Application Security and Combat Shadow IT

Enea, a specialist in software for networking and cybersecurity vendors and communications service providers, announced today that Extreme Networks will integrate its embedded deep packet inspection engine, the Enea Qosmos ixEngine®, within its Extreme SD-WAN solution. This integration will help Extreme SD-WAN customers quickly and easily complete SD-WAN deployments and personalize user experiences by offering a wider range of applications. The integration also helps to improve security and performance by enabling precise application-specific rules, identifying encrypted and evasive traffic, and offering differentiated services based on application needs.

Designed for embedded use in networking and security products, the Enea Qosmos ixEngine deep packet inspection (DPI) engine provides the industry's broadest and most accurate application recognition, including identification of 4600+ protocols, and extraction of 5900+ types of metadata across enterprise, cloud/SaaS, M2M (ICS/SCADA), IoT and AI domains.

Cristian Mircea, Chief Development Officer at Extreme Networks, said, "For customers, the ExtremeCloud SD-WAN integration with Enea Qosmos ixEngine means better visibility into applications, faster SD-WAN deployment, and stronger security for essential tools. This helps ensure reliable performance and seamless scalability. Using Extreme's SD-WAN orchestrator, organizations can simplify management and accelerate digital transformation across hybrid cloud environments."

Jean-Pierre Coury, SVP Embedded Security Business Group, states "We are very proud to support Extreme Networks in its journey of continuous SD-WAN innovation. We also look forward to helping them extract value from our data to support their pioneering work in customer experience and AI automation, while we in turn use our own AI innovations, such as our AI-powered encrypted traffic classification, to help them with tasks such as safeguarding essential traffic visibility for their customers as encryption standards and usage evolve."

https://www.enea.com/solutions/deep-packet-inspection-traffic-intelligence/dpi-engine/

https://www.enea.com/solutions/deep-packet-inspection-traffic-intelligence/networking/sd-wan/

https://www.extremenetworks.com/products/sd-wan/extreme-sd-wan/extremecloud-sd-wan

