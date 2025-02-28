Smart Energy Week 2025 in Tokyo highlighted Japan's shifting energy priorities, with officials promoting perovskite solar at PV Expo and companies showcasing solid-state battery tech at Battery Japan. Smart Energy Week 2025, held Feb. 19-21 at Tokyo Big Sight, showcased cutting-edge technologies from more than 1,600 exhibitors across 40 countries, spotlighting breakthroughs in perovskite solar cells and batteries. The event unfolded under clear, sunny skies, with Mt. Fuji's snow-capped peak visible from central Tokyo - a fitting backdrop to PV Expo, Battery Japan, and other exhibits highlighting ...

