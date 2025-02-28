A recent joint event by Solarabic and pv magazine in Riyadh highlighted Saudi Arabia's rapid push for clean energy and localization, with new factories and large storage projects taking shape. The 2025 Sunrise Arabia event, a joint venture between pv magazine and Solarabic, highlighted Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding PV market, with new factories announced, large storage and solar capacities assigned, and investments reaching unprecedented levels. "Right now, in the Gulf Region, PV is generating 140 TWh of energy per year," said pv magazine publisher and CEO Eckhart Gouras during the opening ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...