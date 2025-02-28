EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ.)
559153-6510
Year-End Report and Interim Report January - December 2024
Please find attached Year-End Report and Interim Report as PDF.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9468Y_1-2025-2-28.pdf
28.02.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
|Box 30 Amal
|66200 Vastra Gotaland
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+46 532 611 00
|Internet:
|https://sem.se
|ISIN:
|SE0011167600
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2093637
