Actusnews Wire
28.02.2025 17:53 Uhr
MACOMPTA.FR - IFRS First-Half Results 24/25, STRONG SALES GROWTH: +28.5%

Finanznachrichten News

Lagord, February 28, 2025

IFRS First-Half Results 24/25

STRONG SALES GROWTH: +28.5%

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, today announces its results for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year.

The Company's business activity is characterized by strong seasonality. The second half of the year (January - June) is the key period. It represented 60% of the Company's sales in the previous financial year.

Despite this seasonality, the Company achieved a solid financial performance in the first half, with sales of €1,671K, up 28.5% compared to the same period last year. This sustained growth confirms MACOMPTA.FR's positive momentum.

BALANCE SHEETH1 24/25
(01/07/24 -31/12/24)		H1 23/24
(01/07/23 - 31/12/23)
Assets
NON-CURRENT
Goodwill--
Other intangible assets771 929611 304
Property, plant and equipment1 688 81463 646
Right-of-use assets--
Investments accounted for using equity method--
Investment property--
Other long-term assets--
Other long-term financial assets38 23238 091
Deferred tax assets--
Non-current assets--
CURRENT
Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Inventories--
Prepayements and other short-term assets78 71039 667
Trade and other receivables407 412452 489
Derivative financial instruments--
Other short-term financial assets--
Cash and cash equivalents388 9161 521 339
Current assets2 500-
TOTAL ASSETS3 376 5132 726 536
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital1 500 0001 500 000
Share premium--
Other components of equity--
Retained earnings654 055279 019
Equity attributable to owners of the parent2 154 0551 779 019
Non controlling interest--
TOTAL EQUITY2 154 0551 779 019
Liabilities
NON-CURRENT
Pension and other employee obligations--
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Deferred tax liabilities--
Other liabilities203 0572 925
Non-current liabilities--
CURRENT
Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Provisions158 030158 030
Pension and other employee obligations--
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Trade and other payables367 148346 647
Current tax liabilities50 52483 304
Derivative financial instruments--
Contract and other liabilities--
Current liabilities443 699356 611
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 222 457947 517
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES3 376 5132 726 536

PROFIT AND LOSSH1 24/25
(01/07/24 -31/12/24)		H1 23/24
(01/07/23-31/12/23)
Revenue1 671 0321 300 126
Other income17 30513 604
Change in inventories--
Costs of material--
Employee benefits expense- 970 975- 665 454
Change in fair value of investment property--
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets- 136 552- 85 423
Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets--
Other expenses- 357 643- 322 695
Operating profit223 168240 158
Share of profit from equity accounted Investments--
Finance costs--
Finance income5 26017 439
Other financials items--
Profit before tax228 428257 597
Tax expense- 22 843- 25 760
Profit for the year from continuing operations205 585231 837
Loss for the year from discontinued operations--
Profit for the year205 585231 837

Next publication: Third quarter sales on April 15, 2025.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90148-resultats-semestriels-24-25_va.pdf

