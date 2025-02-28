MACOMPTA.FR - IFRS First-Half Results 24/25, STRONG SALES GROWTH: +28.5%

Lagord, February 28, 2025

IFRS First-Half Results 24/25

STRONG SALES GROWTH: +28.5%

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, today announces its results for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year.

The Company's business activity is characterized by strong seasonality. The second half of the year (January - June) is the key period. It represented 60% of the Company's sales in the previous financial year.

Despite this seasonality, the Company achieved a solid financial performance in the first half, with sales of €1,671K, up 28.5% compared to the same period last year. This sustained growth confirms MACOMPTA.FR's positive momentum.

BALANCE SHEET H1 24/25

(01/07/24 -31/12/24) H1 23/24

(01/07/23 - 31/12/23) Assets NON-CURRENT Goodwill - - Other intangible assets 771 929 611 304 Property, plant and equipment 1 688 814 63 646 Right-of-use assets - - Investments accounted for using equity method - - Investment property - - Other long-term assets - - Other long-term financial assets 38 232 38 091 Deferred tax assets - - Non-current assets - - CURRENT Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Inventories - - Prepayements and other short-term assets 78 710 39 667 Trade and other receivables 407 412 452 489 Derivative financial instruments - - Other short-term financial assets - - Cash and cash equivalents 388 916 1 521 339 Current assets 2 500 - TOTAL ASSETS 3 376 513 2 726 536 Equity and liabilities Equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 1 500 000 1 500 000 Share premium - - Other components of equity - - Retained earnings 654 055 279 019 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2 154 055 1 779 019 Non controlling interest - - TOTAL EQUITY 2 154 055 1 779 019 Liabilities NON-CURRENT Pension and other employee obligations - - Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 203 057 2 925 Non-current liabilities - - CURRENT Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Provisions 158 030 158 030 Pension and other employee obligations - - Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Trade and other payables 367 148 346 647 Current tax liabilities 50 524 83 304 Derivative financial instruments - - Contract and other liabilities - - Current liabilities 443 699 356 611 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 222 457 947 517 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3 376 513 2 726 536

PROFIT AND LOSS H1 24/25

(01/07/24 -31/12/24) H1 23/24

(01/07/23-31/12/23) Revenue 1 671 032 1 300 126 Other income 17 305 13 604 Change in inventories - - Costs of material - - Employee benefits expense - 970 975 - 665 454 Change in fair value of investment property - - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets - 136 552 - 85 423 Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets - - Other expenses - 357 643 - 322 695 Operating profit 223 168 240 158 Share of profit from equity accounted Investments - - Finance costs - - Finance income 5 260 17 439 Other financials items - - Profit before tax 228 428 257 597 Tax expense - 22 843 - 25 760 Profit for the year from continuing operations 205 585 231 837 Loss for the year from discontinued operations - - Profit for the year 205 585 231 837

Next publication: Third quarter sales on April 15, 2025.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

------------------------



