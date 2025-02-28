Syensqo SA: Syensqo completes the second tranche of its €300 million Share Buyback Program

Syensqo completes the second tranche of its €300 million Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium - February 28, 2024 17:45 CET

Syensqo SA is pleased to announce the successful completion of the second tranche of its share buyback programon December 4, 2024 and concluded on February 26, 2025.

A total of 655,783 shares were purchased, of which 185,000 have already been cancelled on 30 December 2024.

Since 13 January, 2025, a total of 470,783 shares were purchased, representing approximately 0.45% of the Company's outstanding shares. These acquired shares are expected to be cancelled in March 2025. Until then, they will be held in treasury.

Over the duration of the second tranche, Syensqo invested a total of EUR 50 million at an average purchase price of EUR 76.24 per share.

Final weekly update of the second tranche

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SAon September 30, 2024.

Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 37,283 Syensqo shares in the period from February 24, 2025 up to and including February 26, 2025, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 24-Feb-25 CEUX 1,069.00 80.06 85,586.49 79.51 80.58 24-Feb-25 XBRU 11,931.00 79.98 954,202.01 79.45 80.70 25-Feb-25 CEUX 1,765.00 78.62 138,757.42 77.91 79.43 25-Feb-25 XBRU 11,235.00 78.59 882,972.13 77.57 79.50 26-Feb-25 CEUX 2,639.00 79.84 210,690.37 79.07 80.30 26-Feb-25 XBRU 8,644.00 79.87 690,359.98 78.68 80.37 Total 37,283

2,962,568





As of February 26, 2025, the Company held in treasury a total of 2,050,613 Syensqo shares, as follows:

470,783 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the second tranche of the Share Buyback Program;

928,458 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed (https://www.syensqo.com/en/press-release/syensqo-successfully-completes-its-share-purchase-program) on October 23, 2024;

(https://www.syensqo.com/en/press-release/syensqo-successfully-completes-its-share-purchase-program) on October 23, 2024; 651,372 Syensqo shares are held by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (" SSOM (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information/major-shareholders)"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com) Media

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com) Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20 Perrine Marchal

Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72

+32 487 74 38 07

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Attachment