US researchers say hydrogen's climate impact depends primarily on production methods and feedstock emissions, while Nikola Corp. has recalled 95 hydrogen-powered trucks and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. University of Texas researchers said the production method and feedstock emissions primarily determine hydrogen's life cycle climate impact, while hydrogen leakage and indirect warming contribute less than 15%. The carbon intensity of the electricity source and the carbon intensity of the production process have a much greater bearing on the overall warming potential of hydrogen production," ...

