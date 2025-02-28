Daqo has recorded a $345. 2 million net loss for 2024. The Chinese polysilicon manufacturer said revenue fell due to significantly lower average selling prices and a drop in sales volume. Daqo New Energy has reported a net loss of $345. 2 million for 2024, from net income of $429. 5 million in 2023. Revenue fell to $1. 03 billion from $2. 31 billion in 2023, mainly due to lower polysilicon average selling prices and reduced sales volume. It said its production volume reached 205,068 metric tons (MT) in 2024, up 3. 7% year over year, with n-type material comprising 70% of output, up from 40% the ...

