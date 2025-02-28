AZZARO ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL FRAGRANCE AMBASSADOR, SEBASTIÁN YATRA, TO FEATURE IN CAMPAIGN PRESENTING FOREVER WANTED ELIXIR

ONCE WANTED, FOREVER WANTED

Embark on a new sensory journey.

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Forever Wanted Elixir, Azzaro Wanted invites the senses into the heart of audacity and ambition. This new fragrance is an olfactory statement designed to command attention and leave an unforgettable impression. It invites to seize the moment and leave a mark: wear it once, and its scent becomes an eternal echo, a fragrance forever etched in memory.

FOREVER BEGINS NOW

Representing the apex of Azzaro Wanted's fragrance expertise, Forever Wanted Elixir is designed for those who thrive on daring self-expression and embrace life without limits. Wearing Forever Wanted Elixir lets others know the kind of man you are: unafraid to take risks, his presence both unforgettable and irresistibly compelling. Every wear is a declaration of strength and character, every wear tells a story of charisma and power.

POWER THAT LASTS

Azzaro Forever Wanted Elixir is the essence of seduction, an extreme concentration for a uniquely powerful olfactory experience.

The Elixir promises a 12-hour trail without compromising on olfactive complexity.

Its unique blend of ingredients allows each note to evolve over time, revealing a story that unfolds layer by layer from the first enticing note to the final lingering trace.

OLFACTIVE EXCELLENCE

The new fragrance is the result of the combined expertise of Honorine Blanc, Clément Gavarry, and Sophie Labbé - three renowned perfumers. Together, they have pushed the boundaries of intensity, infusing Forever Wanted Elixir with an innovative and magnetic blend that perfectly balances boldness and opulence.

"For this new unprecedented creation, we have redefined the concept of power and charisma, exploring a completely new dimension. The classic structure of leather has been reinvented, fused with notes of raspberry to create an incomparable seduction."

Honorine Blanc, Clément Gavarry & Sophie Labbé (Firmenich Perfumers)

CAREFULLY CRAFTED

The seductive olfactory journey of Forever Wanted Elixir is designed to leave a lasting impact.

The experience begins with an exhilarating burst of sun-ripened raspberry extract, a juicy and vibrant opening that commands attention. As the fragrance unfolds, the heart reveals the spicy sophistication of cardamom-a note that warms the senses and evokes an aura of magnetic masculinity. Finally, the journey culminates in a rich and luxurious leather accord to convey smooth richness and refined seduction.

Every note in Forever Wanted Elixir has been meticulously harmonized, a perfect mix of boldness and balance, a composition that resonates with depth, embodying the spirit of those who know what they want and aren't afraid to go after it. A unique olfactive signature, where the raw sensuality of leather intertwines with an addictive, fruity accord. An unforgettable trail to leave an indelible mark wherever you go.

GOLD SUPREMACY

Forever Wanted Elixir is a fragrance that exudes magnetic appeal, and its design is no exception. The iconic Azzaro Wanted bottle, instantly recognizable with its distinctive shape, is presented here as a golden masterpiece.

Every detail, from the glean of its reflective surface to its unmistakably striking form, reflects the power of the fragrance within. An object of desire, adorned in luxurious gold.

THE NEW AZZARO GLOBAL FRAGRANCE AMBASSADOR

Impossible to ignore, impossible to forget.

Where magnetic charisma meets burning ambition, it's giving the solar seduction of the Forever Wanted man, as captivating as he is irresistible. But it's not just the shine of gold-it's the fire in his eyes, the dare in his stride and the unshakable confidence he exudes...

To incarnate this new masculinity, Azzaro Wanted is proud to announce Sebastián Yatra, the Latin GRAMMY winning Colombian music sensation, as the new Azzaro Global Fragrance Ambassador. From his chart-topping singles to his award-winning albums, Yatra has consistently pushed artistic limits, with his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, he is a global icon whose charisma and confidence transcends boundaries.

Together, Yatra and Azzaro Wanted redefine what it means to be irresistible. The fragrance and the man-both unforgettable, both impossible to ignore.

WE, THE WANTED

Starring Sebastián Yatra, the Forever Wanted Elixir campaign film unfolds through a series of unforgettable scenes, from luxurious private yachts to thrilling casino interiors, every frame embodies the essence of Wanted. Audacity, sophistication, irresistible charm.

And throughout these stunning oceanic backdrops and hedonistic destinations, Yatra embodies the perfect balance of confidence and allure. A golden presence in a world of thrilling encounters, where the game-changers, the adrenaline seekers and the risk-takers all come together to live life boldly.

From the exhilarating thrill of the high-speed jet skis to the magnetic pulse of a spinning roulette wheel, each scene reflects the unique, multifaceted spirit of the fragrance.

As Yatra's undeniable charisma draws everyone into his orbit, the iconic Azzaro Wanted bottle emerges as the ultimate symbol of power, desire and luxury.

