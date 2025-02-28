Lacroix Group announces the final sale of the City-Mobility segment

28/02/2025

LACROIX announces the final sale

of the City-Mobility segment

LACROIX announces that it has finalized the sale of its City-Mobility segment to the SWARCO Group. The two companies had entered into exclusive negotiations on December 12, 2024. The sale has taken effect on February 28, 2025.

This divestment reflects LACROIX's intention to focus on group's businesses that present strong technological synergies to achieve its ambition of becoming a global leader in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications.

SWARCO's proven track record and reputation in the ITS industry (Intelligent Transport System) were decisive factors in the choice of this buyer. The activities of SWARCO, a world leader in mobility solutions (traffic management, road marking, etc.), are highly complementary with the City-Mobility segment in geographical, technological and commercial terms, offering great opportunities for development and synergies.

The City-Mobility segment includes Traffic and V2X business units, which accounted for a €30.8 million revenue in 2024, or 4.6% of LACROIX revenue. It employed 122 people across the French sites of Carros (Alpes Maritimes), Ploufragan (Côtes d'Armor) and Cesson (Ille-et-Vilaine), as well as the Spanish site in Madrid.

As a reminder, this City-Mobility segment was treated in the financial statements as a "Discontinued operation" in fiscal 2024.

Upcoming event

2024 annual results: March 31, 2025 after market close

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.??

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a € 636 million revenue in 2024, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.??

Through its activity Electronics, LACROIX designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors.?As the Group's industrial backbone, the activity Electronics of LACROIX, is ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS,??

Through its activity Environment, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and smart lighting networks.?

About SWARCO

SWARCO's leading idea is to improve quality of life by making the travel experience safer, quicker, more convenient, and environmentally sound. The Austrian company, headquartered in Wattens near Innsbruck, specializes in traffic technology and produces and supplies a wide range of products, systems, services and turnkey solutions for road marking, urban and interurban traffic management, parking, and public transport. Its cooperative systems, infrastructure-to-vehicle communication, e-mobility and modular holistic software solutions support tomorrow's mobility and make our communities more liveable. The Group is the world leader in high-performance road marking systems and the largest producer of LED-based traffic lights and variable message signs. More than 5,500 colleagues in 25 countries serve customers in 80 countries and generate revenues of over 1.2 billion euros.