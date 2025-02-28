Anoto Group AB: Year-End Report January - December 2024

Fourth quarter 2024 (compared to fourth quarter 2023)

Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 6 (13)

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 42% (57%)

Operating profit and loss amounted to MSEK -15 (-166)

Net income for the period improved to MSEK -12 (-183)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.55)

On 25 October 2024, Anoto announced that the Board of Directors has resolved to carry out a directed share issue amounting to approximately SEK 15 million, a rights issue amounting to approximately SEK 50 million and a set-off issue amounting to approximately SEK 21 million. The issues are being carried out in order to strengthen the company's financial position and to implement the company's business plan. The rights issue is covered by subscription and guarantee undertakings amounting to in total 100 percent. The rights issue, the directed share issue and the set-off issue are subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting. The proceeds from the Issues amounts to approximately SEK 86 million before transaction related costs. Of the issue proceeds, approximately SEK 40.0 million relates to set-off of loans in the Issues.

On 26 November 2024, the EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 25 October 2024.

On 30 December 2024, Anoto announced the outcome of the company's rights issue of approximately SEK 50 million for which the subscription period ended on 19 December 2024. The rights issue was subscribed to approximately 37.5 percent with and without the support of subscription rights. In the rights issue, 154,891,590 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 37.3 percent of the rights issue. In addition, 623,720 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 0.2 percent of the rights issue. Guarantee undertakings of 259,308,520 shares, corresponding to approximately 62.5 percent of the rights issue was utilized. The rights issue provides the company with proceeds of approximately SEK 50 million before transaction costs and before set-off of loans.

Through the rights issue, including the shares to be issued in connection with the directed issue and the set-off issue, the number of shares in Anoto increased by 770,503,687 shares from 331,859,066 shares to 1,102,362,753.





January - December 2024

Net sales for the period decreased to MSEK 30 (43)

Gross margin for the period decreased to 54% (63%)

Operating profit and loss amounted to MSEK -60 (-68)

Net income for the period improved to MSEK -58 (-84)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.15 (-0.25)

Events after the reporting period On 31 January 2025, the company announced a changed number of shares and votes in Anoto, as a result of the previously announced directed share issue, set-off issue, and rights issue of ordinary shares. Through the directed share issue and the set-off issue, the number of shares and votes has increased by 125,043,750 and 230,636,107 respectively. Through the rights issue, the outcome of which was announced through a press release on 30 December 2024, the number of shares and votes has increased by 414,823,830. The total number of shares and votes in Anoto as of 31 January 2025 amounts to 1,102,362,753.



The report for January - December 2024 is available in its entirety on the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/

For further information contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 28 February 2025 at 18:00 CET.

