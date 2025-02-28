Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

Julius Baer Board of Directors proposes Noel Quinn as Chairman for election at upcoming AGM in April 2025



28-Feb-2025 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 28 February 2025 - The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. will nominate Noel Quinn as new non-executive Chairman for election to the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 April 2025. He will succeed Romeo Lacher, who, as announced on 27 January 2025, has decided not to seek re-election. Due to other commitments, upon being elected, Noel Quinn will take up his mandate on 1 May 2025 and in the meantime Richard Campbell-Breeden, Vice Chairman, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors ad interim until 30 April 2025. Designated Julius Baer Group Chairman Noel Quinn (born 1962) is a British citizen with a track record of over 37 years in the financial industry, at HSBC or its constituent companies. He retired as Group Chief Executive in 2024, a role he held for five years. Prior to that, he held senior positions such as CEO Global Commercial Banking, Regional Head of Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific, and Head of Commercial Banking UK. He is currently a non-executive director of the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Romeo Lacher, Chairman of Julius Baer, said: "Julius Baer is pleased to propose Noel Quinn as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is a highly respected and proven banker with a deep understanding of the global financial services industry and strong leadership experience. The Board of Directors is convinced that his extensive banking knowledge, as well as his vast professional experience in all the key regions in which Julius Baer operates, will be of great value." The detailed CV and a picture are available at: www.juliusbaer.com/news Richard Campbell-Breeden, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Nomination & Compensation Committee of Julius Baer, said: "We are delighted that Noel Quinn will become our next Chairman, subject to approval by our shareholders at the upcoming AGM. Noel's appointment is a testament to the strength of the Julius Baer franchise, he is an exceptional candidate who brings an international mindset and strong cultural values to the role. His expertise will be an invaluable addition to the Board as we enter a new phase of the company's growth and development." Commenting on his nomination, Noel Quinn said: "It is a real privilege to be nominated to take on the Chair role of the largest pure play wealth manager and one with such a great heritage. Having spent over 37 years in the international financial services sector, I am looking forward to working with the Board and management team to capitalise on the many exciting opportunities ahead of us." In addition, Andrea Sambo will not stand for re-election at the AGM in April 2025 following his decision to return to an operational business role. He was elected to the Board in 2024. All other current members of the Board of Directors, which will newly consist of eight members, will stand for re-election. Romeo Lacher said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Andrea for his expertise and valuable contributions to the Board. We wish him all the best for the future." Strategy update

Julius Baer will present a strategy update, including new medium-term targets, on 3 June 2025. The presentation will take place in London. Further details, including exact timing and venue, will be announced closer to the event. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of October 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 480 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

End of Inside Information