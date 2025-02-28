Intellihot, Inc. Releases 2025 Environmental Impact Report

15.1 billion pounds of CO2 emissions saved

Chicago-based water heater manufacturer Intellihot Inc. released its 2025 Environmental Impact Report, highlighting details about the companies savings of 15.1 billion pounds of CO2 emissions. The report marks the fourth of its kind in four years.

Intellihot ESG Report



Apart from quantifying the companies presence across North America, Intellihot's Environmental Impact Report uses equivalency metrics to provide intuitive examples that help visualize the effects of saving 15.1 billion pounds of CO2 emissions.Providing deep insights into its modular product line,the manufacturer explains the working and environmental impact of its patented heat exchanger, and how such an approach ties into its mission of intelligent consumption.

Having launched the world's first tankless heat pump water heater in 2023, Intellihot delves into details about the product's installation at a leading home goods chain store. By doing so, the report confirms the viability of electrification for commercial properties. Moreover, the report highlights progress in Intellihot's shipping and packaging efforts that help close the loop with their reusable and recyclable design.

With the corporate office in the Greater Chicago Area, and a manufacturing facility in Galesburg, Intellihot is committed to transform the built environment with its sustainable solutions designed in the nation's heartland. "Intellihot is paving the way for a greener future by providing consistent support for consumers before, during, and after the buying journey," says Intellihot's Director of Sales, Matt Simons..

For information on how your company or building can greatly reduce its carbon emissions with a simple change in the boiler room, you can use Intellihot's fuel & emissions savings calculator by going to www.intellihot.com/fuel-savings . To read Intellihot's 2025 Environmental Report, you can go to www.intellihot.com/sustainability .

About Intellihot

Intellihot is an innovative designer/manufacturer of built-environment systems that challenge legacy approaches for sustainability. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Sridhar (Sri) Deivasigamani, today Intellihot offers a range of tankless water heaters designed and built for commercial applications with a focus on sustainability, cost savings, and water quality safety. Winner of an Edison Award for Best New Product in 2022 & 2023, Intellihot serves the hospitality, restaurant, multi-family housing, senior living, commercial facility and plumbing industries. Intellihot has operations in suburban Chicago, Galesburg, Ill. and distributors across North America. Learn more at www.intellihot.com or by following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

