Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Offers a First Step in Hospitality With Free Bartender Training Program

First time in Scotland for family-owned spirits company's Shake Your Future initiative

Family-owned spirits company, Bacardi is changing the lives of young adults in Glasgow who are taking part in its free bartender training program, Shake Your Future.

The 12 Shake Your Future students, who are all from the local area, are taking part in the 12-week course which culminates when they face their toughest test, taking over the bar service at the annual Glasgow Bartenders Ball at Saint Luke's on Bain Street, Glasgow.

The Shake Your Future program gives the skills necessary for not just a job but a life-long career in hospitality. The program is being run by the team from Bacardi together with some of the most respected and talented members of the Scottish bar industry, who are giving expert advice on everything from how to make the perfect BACARDÍ Mojito to delivering first-class service in a busy bar.

I want to inspire these young people to join the industry that I love but I want them to walk into their first bar with their eyes open. A life in the hospitality industry is not a walk in the park, it's hard work but it is rewarding work. I would not be where I am today without the support and inspiration of others along the way. By supporting Bacardi and its Shake Your Future initiative I can do the same for these students as they set out on their own personal journeys into the world of mixology." Liam Grogan, Head Bartender of The Absent Ear on Brunswick Street, Glasgow

The Bacardi Group has a long history in Glasgow. As well as working closely with many bars and restaurants throughout the city, Bacardi-owned John Dewar & Sons has its Scotch whisky headquarters on London Road.

Shake Your Future not only gives people in our local communities a fresh start in hospitality, it also helps our friends in the bar community find the skilled bartenders they need. We are committed to supporting both communities in every way we can and Shake Your Future is an important part of that ongoing commitment. These students now have a confidence and a passion for life behind the bar that I'm sure will give them a great future in the industry." Harry Olorunda, Glasgow Prestige Account Manager for Bacardi

Since its launch in Paris in 2018, Shake Your Future has been repeated in countries across Europe, as well as South Africa and India, and has helped find employment for hundreds of Shake Your Future graduates who are now enjoying a new life behind the bar.

Bacardi invests in Good Spirited initiatives that set goals for a brighter future for all, focusing on doing the right thing by its consumers, employees, business partners, the communities where it operates, and the environment. Find out more at www.bacardilimited.com/good-spirited.

Drink responsibly.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

