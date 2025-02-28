STRAX: Year-End Report 2024

STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) STRAX - Work ongoing to save and rebuild the company

The Group's sales for the period January 1 - December 31, 2024, amounted to MEUR 7.4 (30.2)

with a gross margin of -65.0 (-34.9) percent.

The Group's result for the period January 1 - December 31, 2024, amounted to MEUR -2.7 (-66.6) corresponding to EUR -0.02 (-0.51) per share.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the period January 1 - December 31, 2024, amounted to

MEUR -2.2 (-51.8).

Equity as of December 31, 2024, amounted to MEUR -16.0 (-71.8) corresponding to EUR -0.13

(-0.60) per share.

As of December 31, 2024, STRAX is not fulfilling the special conditions in the loan agreement with PCP due to the development of profitability and financial position in the Group. STRAX board and management are working closely with PCP on a plan to return to compliance of the agreement.

"Our priority remains salvaging, stabilizing and rebuilding STRAX. We've significantly reduced operating expenses and are working to lower debt and improve liquidity."

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

For further information

For further information please contact Ingvi T. Tomasson, Chairman and co-founder, STRAX AB, +354 698 2277.

About STRAX

STRAX engages in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers the main mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio.

Own brands are Xqisit and Flavr. Our distribution business retains a broad reach in the Americas and the Nordics. Our distribution also services other mobile accessory brands.

STRAX has evolved since being founded as a trading company in 1995. Today we have approximately 15 employees in 4 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4, Clckr and Planet Buddies.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness, own brands Dóttir and grell, and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

This information is information that STRAX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-28 19:20 CET.

Attachments

Year End Report 2024

