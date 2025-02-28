Cintas and GENYOUth Unite To Combat Student Hunger at Taste of the NFL

Cintas supported GENYOUth's mission to end student hunger by providing Chef Works coats, aprons and additional supplies for celebrity and local chefs and culinary students for the event.

In the heart of vibrant New Orleans, where the streets were full of soulful jazz and scents of delectable cuisines, Cintas took part in the Taste of the NFL event through its partnership with GENYOUth to help support its goal of ending student hunger.

Taste of the NFL is the largest philanthropic culinary event held each year in conjunction with "The Big Game." This event brings together celebrity and local chefs to serve delicious dishes to help raise funds for GENYOUth's goal of $2 million. The funds will be distributed to school meal programs in Louisiana and across the country.

GENYOUth is a non-profit that empowers students to live well-nourished, active lives and ensures equitable access to school meals. It has supported over 77,000 schools nationwide and improved access to nutrition for millions of students.

"GENYOUth and Cintas both share a similar mission when it comes to helping those in their communities," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth. "By working together, we are helping ensure that students start their day with a healthy school meal and fuel their minds and bodies."

Cintas supported GENYOUth by providing over 40 Chef Works coats for celebrity and local chefs, over 80 aprons for culinary students, bar towels, hand sanitizer stations and WellnessMats®. This assistance alleviated the challenges in sourcing these products and helped ensure the event ran as smoothly as possible. It also ensured that participating restaurants and chefs had the necessary supplies for safety and effectiveness while fully enjoying the event.

"Part of our culture is to do the right thing, and by partnering with GENYOUth, we are helping enrich the lives of people that live in the communities where our customers and partners operate," said Richard Guillory, Group Vice President of Rental at Cintas. "We are excited to be here and partner with GENYOUth and some of our customers to support this mission."

Several Cintas customers, including local restaurants from Louisiana and other major sponsors, participated in the event. They emphasized how important it is to them to see Cintas support this specific event and help give back to their community.

"It's always good to see that the companies we do business with support the same causes that we do and that we have a shared vision," said Ryan Hacker, Executive Chef of Brennan's, a customer of Cintas. "Cintas has been a great partner for us and has been essential for our business."

Customers also expressed that Cintas has been a valuable partner in helping their business operations and knowing their specific needs.

"When I found out about Cintas, it was like a match made in heaven," said Jackie Diaz, Executive Chef of Jamaican Jerk House and Cintas customer. "Every week, they're on time, my rugs are clean, and my towels are clean. During Mardi Gras season or special events, they remember to bring extra supplies, and I don't even have to remind them. Cintas has been great for my business."

The Taste of the NFL proved to be an unforgettable event that showcased the power of community and collaboration. The budding partnership between GENYOUth and Cintas exemplifies how they can make a meaningful impact together, enriching the lives of students and strengthening the communities they serve.

