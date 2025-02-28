Cummins Inc: Cummins HELM Platforms: Driving Efficiency and Reducing Emissions Across Multiple Fuel Options

By Cummins Inc., Global Power Technology Leader

Introducing Cummins HELM platforms

In 2024, Cummins Inc. made an exciting announcement that will reshape the commercial transportation landscape. Cummins HELM Platforms are designed to help our customers reach their sustainability goals while meeting diverse business needs. HELM -which stands for Higher Efficiency, Lower emissions and Multiple fuels-is a critical part of Cummins' broader Destination Zero strategy, which aims to reduce emissions and promote cleaner technologies across our product lineup.

Cummins has a rich legacy spanning more than a century, characterized by innovation, reliability and continuous improvements in fuel efficiency. As the world shifts toward near zero emissions technologies, Cummins continues to be a frontrunner in delivering advanced, fuel-efficient engines for today and tomorrow. The Cummins HELM platforms offer a suite of engines that include the X15, X10 and B series - each optimized for performance, sustainability and versatility in the evolving commercial vehicle market.

The Cummins HELM platforms reflect our ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge technologies and solutions that help our customers navigate the changing transportation landscape. Each Cummins HELM engine platform and fuel type offers unique benefits, and Cummins' customer experts are equipped to help clients choose the optimal engine solution based on their specific business needs. This flexibility is crucial at a time when businesses must balance performance requirements with sustainability targets, making Cummins HELM platforms ideal for companies looking to future-proof their fleets.

Higher Efficiency

Efficiency is a cornerstone of the Cummins HELM platforms. Cummins' long history of building engines for heavy and medium duty customers has helped the company to develop expertise necessary to improve fuel efficiency even in the face of tougher emissions standards. Cummins HELM platforms provide customers with engines that not only meet today's needs but also anticipate the demands of tomorrow. By integrating the latest transmission technologies and focusing on reducing fuel consumption, Cummins customers can maximize productivity while minimizing fuel usage.

Lower Emissions

As the industry has been faced with reducing emissions, Cummins HELM platforms have been specifically developed to meet anticipated future emission regulations. At the heart of this effort is the integration of a new Twin-module Aftertreatment system, a 48V dedicated alternator and advanced powertrain integration. These innovations allow for more efficient combustion, improved air handling, and optimized fuel systems to significantly reduce emissions.

Lowering emissions is critical not just from a regulatory standpoint but also in helping businesses achieve their own sustainability goals. Cummins HELM platforms provide an effective solution by offering lower-emission engines that meet stringent requirements without sacrificing performance. For companies committed to their decarbonization targets, this technology presents a vital opportunity to reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

Multiple Fuels

One of the most exciting features of the Cummins HELM engine platforms is that each engine is specifically built and optimized to run on a specific fuel type. For example, the new X15 lineup will be available with advanced diesel, natural gas and hydrogen fuel options, offering choice for customers with diverse needs. The X10 series will feature advanced diesel at launch, with plans to incorporate natural gas in the future.

Additionally, the B-series lineup will include engines compatible with gasoline, advanced diesel and eventually hydrogen, allowing customers to scale their transition toward cleaner fuels as infrastructure and technology matures.

The capability to choose the type of fuel is a game-changer for businesses looking to adopt cleaner fuels without overhauling their entire fleet. By offering a platform that can be built to accommodate the desired fuel type, Cummins provides customers with a cost-effective way to achieve lower emissions while maintaining the power and reliability they expect from Cummins engines.

Destination Zero

Cummins HELM platforms are a key component of a broader Destination Zero strategy. This ambitious plan focuses on achieving zero emissions by investing in cutting-edge technologies and improving internal combustion engines (ICE) to reduce emissions in the near term while preparing for a zero-emissions vehicle future.

Destination Zero is built on the understanding that decarbonization is a journey, and different industries and regions will move at different speeds. Cummins has adopted a balanced approach, continuing to enhance ICE technology for immediate gains in efficiency while also investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells, battery electric systems, and other future technologies that will drive the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

A promising future

With Cummins HELM platforms, Cummins is providing a solution for companies that look to reduce emissions while maintaining the power, performance, and reliability they have come to expect from one of the world's leading engine manufacturers. By embracing multiple fuels and the efficiency of advanced component integration, Cummins is a critical player in the global push toward a more sustainable future. Whether transitioning from diesel to hydrogen or seeking immediate reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, Cummins' customers can be confident that they have the tools they need to stay competitive and environmentally responsible in a rapidly changing world.

