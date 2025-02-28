hellocare.ai to Implement Virtual Care Solution at AdventHealth to Enhance Patient Experience and Operational Efficiency

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hellocare.ai, a leader in AI-assisted virtual care delivery, is proud to announce its planned system-wide implementation at AdventHealth, a connected system of care with more than 50 hospitals campuses in nine states. This collaboration provides an opportunity for AdventHealth to enhance its virtual care capabilities across more than 13,000 inpatient and emergency department beds, enabling enhanced monitoring and increased provider engagement when patients need it most.

By adopting hellocare's innovative technology, AdventHealth will enhance care delivery workflows, improve patient safety, and offer 24/7 virtual support to patients while optimizing the use of clinical resources. The platform's advanced AI ambient capabilities can provide continuous oversight and ambient intelligence, enabling AdventHealth to deliver seamless, high-quality virtual care with improved patient outcomes. This transformative technology not only streamlines team members' workflows but also ensures that patient engagement remains personalized and effective.

"We are always seeking new ways to ensure every patient feels even more informed and supported during their care experience," said Duncan Grodack, executive vice president and chief information officer for AdventHealth. "With the introduction of this technology, we're giving patients greater access to their care team, providing additional support for our bedside caregivers and ensuring that loved ones can stay connected."

"At hellocare.ai, we are committed to supporting healthcare organizations like AdventHealth in overcoming today's challenges through technology-driven solutions," said Labinot Bytyqi, founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. "Our AI-assisted virtual care platform is uniquely designed to not only enhance care delivery but also improve the well-being of healthcare professionals by reducing workloads and streamlining workflows. Together with AdventHealth, we aim to push the boundaries of what virtual care can achieve."

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI-assisted virtual care delivery platform Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, the company serves over 60 plus health systems across the U.S., helping healthcare providers deliver high-quality, patient-centered care while enhancing the wellbeing of clinical staff. With an innovative approach to virtual nursing, patient engagement, and AI-assisted patient monitoring, hellocare offers seamless integration into healthcare systems, transforming care delivery for the modern age. https://hellocare.ai/

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole - body, mind and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care to nearly nine million people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. For the latest news about AdventHealth, visit www.AdventHealth.com/news.

