Nolana AI, the agentic AI operating system for insurance operations, announced today its selection for Cohort 16 of the Lloyd's Lab, the prestigious global accelerator program and the UK's #1 Financial Hub at the heart of Lloyd's specialist insurance market.

Following a competitive Pitch Day featuring international market participants and InsurTech innovators, Nolana was selected as one of 12 companies from more than 220 applicants to join the ten-week programme.

Nolana's pitch centred around the Lab's Operational efficiency in the Lloyd's market theme, addressing challenges such as manual processes, fragmented data and pressures across claims, delegated authority, and financial operations.

Nolana's platform uses AI agents to automate complex insurance workflows, including first-notice-of-loss intake and routing, large-scale document analysis, claims decisioning, fraud detection, and information retrieval across fragmented systems. The platform also enhances communication workflows between stakeholders such as brokers, loss adjusters, appraisers, and policyholders.

During the ten-week accelerator, Nolana will collaborate with insurers, brokers, and Lloyd's market experts to expand its capabilities for multi-insurer and reinsurance workflows within the Lloyd's ecosystem.

"Insurance claims operations remain a major source of cost and inefficiency." said Ty Zamkow, co-founder and CEO of Nolana. "Adjusters, brokers, and claims teams can spend up to 40% of their time on manual tasks such as document handling, information lookup, and coordinating across stakeholders. We look forward to addressing these challenges with our agentic AI workflows as part of the Lloyd's Lab."

"Pitch Day demonstrates the critical role the Lloyd's Lab plays in connecting cutting-edge innovation with the needs of the Lloyd's market," said Rosie Denée, Director of Innovation at Lloyd's. "The quality and ambition we saw from this cohort underline the market's commitment to tackling real-world challenges through new ideas, new technology and new ways of working."

About Lloyd's Lab

Lloyd's Lab accelerates the development and adoption of new insurance products and operational solutions for the Lloyd's market. The Lab enables market participants to explore, test and commercialise new approaches. Its community ecosystem and Alumni network further support knowledge-sharing and capability building across the market.

About Nolana AI

Founded in 2024, Nolana is a venture-backed, AI-native operating system for insurance operations. The platform orchestrates AI agents to automate complex workflows across claims processing, document analysis, and stakeholder communication. Learn more at nolana.com

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Contacts:

Nolana's Media Contact

Ken Zamkow

media@nolana.ai