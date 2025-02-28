International WELL Building Institute: The Cost of Inaction: Driving Economic Resilience Through the Built Environment

Why investing in healthy buildings pays off

By Liz Peters

Imagine a workforce where employees are constantly fatigued, sick days pile up and productivity plummets. What if that workplace could help address these issues with something as invisible as the air they breathe? When pathogens spread through the air, economic consequences to businesses can be vast, impacting productivity, absenteeism and healthcare costs. Businesses, institutions and policymakers should recognize the hidden financial burden of inaction and the value of investing in solutions that create healthier indoor environments.

The connection between indoor air quality and economic performance is well established. Research shows that adopting healthy building practices can yield incredible benefits to individuals and the economy at large:

$200 billion in annual productivity gains from reducing Sick Building Syndrome symptoms by 20% to 50%.

$38 billion in annual economic benefits from increasing ventilation rates in U.S. offices.

A return of $3.48 per dollar spent on workplace wellness programs due to reduced medical costs and an additional $5.82 from decreased absenteeism.

Up to 101% improvement in cognitive function, translating to employee productivity gains of $6,500 to $7,500 per person annually.

A net present value of $115 per square foot over 10 years in high-performance buildings, driven by better retention and well-being.

These figures underscore the gains to be had in addressing indoor environmental quality. From acute threats like COVID-19 to long-term challenges posed by climate change, investing in resilient and healthy buildings is a critical strategy for sustaining economic growth and workforce stability.

Technology-Driven Solutions

Various innovative technologies offer financial benefits by improving operational efficiency and fostering healthier, more productive environments. By minimizing airborne and surface pathogens, businesses help mitigate absenteeism, lower healthcare costs and sustain continuous operations.

As Daryl DeJean, VP and Director of International Trade at PathogenFocus, explains, "The future of economic resilience lies in how well we manage health risks in the built environment. Forward-thinking solutions that prioritize air and surface hygiene are not just about safety-they are about sustaining operations, improving workforce efficiency and driving long-term business success. The organizations that recognize this will be the ones that thrive in an increasingly complex global landscape."

PathogenFocus' atmospheric cold plasma (ACP) systems minimize energy use and waste production, which may qualify businesses for tax credits and sustainability incentives. In industries like food production, it can extend shelf life, reduce product loss and preserve nutritional value.

A Call to Action

Organizations that proactively address indoor air quality and biosecurity will not only safeguard occupant health but also bolster their bottom line. The International Healthy Building Accord urges governments and businesses to prioritize health in buildings by implementing strategic policies, financial incentives and research-backed innovations that enhance indoor air quality, water quality and sustainable design.

The cost of inaction is high. As businesses, policymakers and institutions navigate an evolving economic landscape, investing in healthy, resilient buildings is an imperative step toward a more productive and financially sustainable future that also helps safeguard public health-delivering measurable benefits today and long-term returns for generations to come.

