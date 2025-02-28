Anzeige
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2024/2025 financial year

Finanznachrichten News

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY


We can confirm that the second quarter of the financial year has been successful for the Group. The traditionally strong Christmas period has also contributed to a notable increase in sales for our production units. We extend our gratitude to our sales teams in both Estonia and the United Kingdom for their efforts.

In the second quarter, the Group's revenue was 6.8 million euros, rising from 5.4 million euros or 26% compared to last year's same period. The gross profit for Q2 grew from 1.6 million euros to 1.7 million euros, while EBITDA from operations increased by 20%, from 0.5 million euros to 0.6 million euros. Compared to the previous financial year's second quarter, the operating loss turned into an operating profit of 0.4 million euros. Additionally, the Group's net loss for Q2 significantly decreased from 0.7 million euros to 0.1 million euros.

We can also take pride in the results of the first half of the year. The unaudited consolidated revenue reached 11.4 million euros, representing a 28% increase compared to the 2023/2024 financial year. EBITDA from operations grew to 0.7 million euros (compared to -0.2 million euros in the first half of 2023/2024). The operating result turned from a loss of 0.4 million euros in the previous year to an operating profit of 0.4 million euros. The net loss for the first half of the year was 0.4 million euros, compared to 1.4 million euros in the previous financial year.

Our UK production unit, John Ross Jr., remains consistently profitable, and our Estonian production unit, Saare Kala Tootmine, has also shown a strong performance. However, it is important to note that due to the economic downturn in Estonia and changing consumer behaviour, the overall demand for fish products in the Estonian market has significantly declined. While Saare Kala has been able to maintain its market position, the current market volatility and tax increases are hitting food producers and retailers in Estonia the hardest. In addition to the domestic market, we are also seeing weak consumer demand in the Baltic region and Finland.

In the third quarter of this financial year, we will continue to face the above-mentioned challenges in all our markets. Unfortunately, we are not yet emerging from the economic downturn and declining consumption. During these difficult and volatile times, we recognize that every improvement in efficiency metrics is a significant achievement. This reaffirms that our chosen direction to improve profitability is the right one. These positive changes will also have a beneficial impact on the company, our investors, and the well-being of our employees.

In the second quarter, AS PRFoods also divested its 20% stake in TFTAK AS. This decision was necessary to allow us to focus on our core business areas-fish production and aquaculture-related activities. The transaction amount was 280 thousand euros, which aligns with an independent third-party valuation. As a result, the transaction generated a one-time loss of 138 thousand euros in PRFoods' consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements.

The Management Board of AS PRFoods is finalizing the bond's restructuring plan, which will be published soon. The Board thanks the Supervisory Board, investors, bondholders, employees, and partners for their trust. Moving into the second half of the year, we remain committed to increasing the Group's profitability and finding solutions to long-standing challenges.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise2Q 2024/20252023/20242Q 2023/20242022/2023
Sales6.817.15.419.6
Gross profit1.73.21.63.6
EBITDA from operations0.6-0.30.50.3
EBITDA0.6-0.30.50.3
EBIT0.4-3.3-0.03-1.0
EBT0.1-4.6-0.6-0.4
Net profit (-loss)-0.1-4.7-0.70.3
Gross margin25.0%18.7%29.7%18.3%
Operational EBITDA margin10.3%-2.0%10.1%1.5%
EBITDA margin10.3%-2.0%10.1%1.5%
EBIT margin5.9%-19.4%-0.6%-5.1%
EBT margin1.5%-26.9%-10.4%2.0%
Net margin-1.5%-27.3%-12.2%1.5%
Operating expense ratio-18.3%27.1%-30.1%24.0%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise31.12.202430.06.202431.12.202330.06.2023
Net debt13.914.315.916.7
Equity2.7 3.26.48.3
Working capital-9.3-9.22.90.0
Assets23.221.928.630.2
Liquidity ratio0.40.3x1.5x1.0x
Equity ratio 11.8%14.6%22.4%27.4%
Gearing ratio83.6%81.8%71.3%66.9%
Debt to total assets0.9x0.9x0.8x0.7x
Net debt to operating EBITDA35x-42.5x21.4x55.8x
ROE-173.3%-81.4%-9.1%4.1%
ROA-22.7%-17.9%-2.3%1.0%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '00031.12.202430.06.2024
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents1,068203
Trade and other receivables3,2302,212
Prepayments133173
Inventories1,7221,644
Total current assets6,1544,232
Long-term financial investments0418
Tangible assets3,9134,164
Intangible assets13,08413,102
Total non-current assets16,99817,684
TOTAL ASSETS23,15221,916
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities11,68710,899
Trade and other payables3,7972,559
Total current liabilities15,48413,458
Interest-bearing liabilities3,3233,600
Deferred tax liabilities1,4221,420
Government grants196247
Total non-current liabilities4,9415,267
TOTAL LIABILITIES20,42618,725
Share capital7,7387,737
Share premium14,00714,007
Treasury shares-390-390
Statutory capital reserve5151
Currency translation differences387439
Retained profit (loss)-19,066-18,653
Equity attributable to parent2,7263,191
Non-controlling interest00
TOTAL EQUITY2,7263,191
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES23,15221,916

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '0002Q 2024/2025Q2 2023/20246m 2024/20256m 2023/2024
Revenue6,7935,44511,4148,856
Cost of goods sold-5,135-3,827-8,882-7,117
Gross profit1,6581,6182,5321,739
Operating expenses-1,241-1,642-2,149-2,509
Selling and distribution expenses-791-910-1,403-1,348
Administrative expenses-451-732-747-1,161
Other income / expense3-110-20
Fair value adjustment on biological assets000358
Operating profit (loss)419-35382-432
Financial income / expenses-360-535-625-842
Profit (Loss) before tax59-570-243-1,274
Income tax-132-97-170-110
Net profit (loss) for the period-73-667-413-1,385
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-74-708-413-1,382
Non-controlling interests0420-4
Total net profit (loss) for the period-74-666-413-1,386
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences0-43-52-239
Total comprehensive income (expense)-74-709-465-1,625
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-74-751-465-1,621
Non-controlling interests0420-4
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-74-709-465-1,625
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0.00-0.02-0.01-0.04
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)-0.00-0.02-0.01-0.03

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

Attachment

  • PRF 2024_2025_q2_en_eur_con (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a52fca4-a43e-464c-b57c-57c95132ff95)

