Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2024/2025 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY



We can confirm that the second quarter of the financial year has been successful for the Group. The traditionally strong Christmas period has also contributed to a notable increase in sales for our production units. We extend our gratitude to our sales teams in both Estonia and the United Kingdom for their efforts.

In the second quarter, the Group's revenue was 6.8 million euros, rising from 5.4 million euros or 26% compared to last year's same period. The gross profit for Q2 grew from 1.6 million euros to 1.7 million euros, while EBITDA from operations increased by 20%, from 0.5 million euros to 0.6 million euros. Compared to the previous financial year's second quarter, the operating loss turned into an operating profit of 0.4 million euros. Additionally, the Group's net loss for Q2 significantly decreased from 0.7 million euros to 0.1 million euros.

We can also take pride in the results of the first half of the year. The unaudited consolidated revenue reached 11.4 million euros, representing a 28% increase compared to the 2023/2024 financial year. EBITDA from operations grew to 0.7 million euros (compared to -0.2 million euros in the first half of 2023/2024). The operating result turned from a loss of 0.4 million euros in the previous year to an operating profit of 0.4 million euros. The net loss for the first half of the year was 0.4 million euros, compared to 1.4 million euros in the previous financial year.

Our UK production unit, John Ross Jr., remains consistently profitable, and our Estonian production unit, Saare Kala Tootmine, has also shown a strong performance. However, it is important to note that due to the economic downturn in Estonia and changing consumer behaviour, the overall demand for fish products in the Estonian market has significantly declined. While Saare Kala has been able to maintain its market position, the current market volatility and tax increases are hitting food producers and retailers in Estonia the hardest. In addition to the domestic market, we are also seeing weak consumer demand in the Baltic region and Finland.

In the third quarter of this financial year, we will continue to face the above-mentioned challenges in all our markets. Unfortunately, we are not yet emerging from the economic downturn and declining consumption. During these difficult and volatile times, we recognize that every improvement in efficiency metrics is a significant achievement. This reaffirms that our chosen direction to improve profitability is the right one. These positive changes will also have a beneficial impact on the company, our investors, and the well-being of our employees.

In the second quarter, AS PRFoods also divested its 20% stake in TFTAK AS. This decision was necessary to allow us to focus on our core business areas-fish production and aquaculture-related activities. The transaction amount was 280 thousand euros, which aligns with an independent third-party valuation. As a result, the transaction generated a one-time loss of 138 thousand euros in PRFoods' consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements.

The Management Board of AS PRFoods is finalizing the bond's restructuring plan, which will be published soon. The Board thanks the Supervisory Board, investors, bondholders, employees, and partners for their trust. Moving into the second half of the year, we remain committed to increasing the Group's profitability and finding solutions to long-standing challenges.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 2Q 2024/2025 2023/2024 2Q 2023/2024 2022/2023 Sales 6.8 17.1 5.4 19.6 Gross profit 1.7 3.2 1.6 3.6 EBITDA from operations 0.6 -0.3 0.5 0.3 EBITDA 0.6 -0.3 0.5 0.3 EBIT 0.4 -3.3 -0.03 -1.0 EBT 0.1 -4.6 -0.6 -0.4 Net profit (-loss) -0.1 -4.7 -0.7 0.3 Gross margin 25.0% 18.7% 29.7% 18.3% Operational EBITDA margin 10.3% -2.0% 10.1% 1.5% EBITDA margin 10.3% -2.0% 10.1% 1.5% EBIT margin 5.9% -19.4% -0.6% -5.1% EBT margin 1.5% -26.9% -10.4% 2.0% Net margin -1.5% -27.3% -12.2% 1.5% Operating expense ratio -18.3% 27.1% -30.1% 24.0%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 31.12.2024 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 Net debt 13.9 14.3 15.9 16.7 Equity 2.7 3.2 6.4 8.3 Working capital -9.3 -9.2 2.9 0.0 Assets 23.2 21.9 28.6 30.2 Liquidity ratio 0.4 0.3x 1.5x 1.0x Equity ratio 11.8% 14.6% 22.4% 27.4% Gearing ratio 83.6% 81.8% 71.3% 66.9% Debt to total assets 0.9x 0.9x 0.8x 0.7x Net debt to operating EBITDA 35x -42.5x 21.4x 55.8x ROE -173.3% -81.4% -9.1% 4.1% ROA -22.7% -17.9% -2.3% 1.0%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 31.12.2024 30.06.2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 1,068 203 Trade and other receivables 3,230 2,212 Prepayments 133 173 Inventories 1,722 1,644 Total current assets 6,154 4,232 Long-term financial investments 0 418 Tangible assets 3,913 4,164 Intangible assets 13,084 13,102 Total non-current assets 16,998 17,684 TOTAL ASSETS 23,152 21,916 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 11,687 10,899 Trade and other payables 3,797 2,559 Total current liabilities 15,484 13,458 Interest-bearing liabilities 3,323 3,600 Deferred tax liabilities 1,422 1,420 Government grants 196 247 Total non-current liabilities 4,941 5,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,426 18,725 Share capital 7,738 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation differences 387 439 Retained profit (loss) -19,066 -18,653 Equity attributable to parent 2,726 3,191 Non-controlling interest 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 2,726 3,191 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 23,152 21,916

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 2Q 2024/2025 Q2 2023/2024 6m 2024/2025 6m 2023/2024 Revenue 6,793 5,445 11,414 8,856 Cost of goods sold -5,135 -3,827 -8,882 -7,117 Gross profit 1,658 1,618 2,532 1,739 Operating expenses -1,241 -1,642 -2,149 -2,509 Selling and distribution expenses -791 -910 -1,403 -1,348 Administrative expenses -451 -732 -747 -1,161 Other income / expense 3 -11 0 -20 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 0 358 Operating profit (loss) 419 -35 382 -432 Financial income / expenses -360 -535 -625 -842 Profit (Loss) before tax 59 -570 -243 -1,274 Income tax -132 -97 -170 -110 Net profit (loss) for the period -73 -667 -413 -1,385 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -74 -708 -413 -1,382 Non-controlling interests 0 42 0 -4 Total net profit (loss) for the period -74 -666 -413 -1,386 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 0 -43 -52 -239 Total comprehensive income (expense) -74 -709 -465 -1,625 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -74 -751 -465 -1,621 Non-controlling interests 0 42 0 -4 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -74 -709 -465 -1,625 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.00 -0.02 -0.01 -0.04 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.00 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn

Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Attachment