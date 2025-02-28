Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is pleased to announce voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") that was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

AGM Results

At the AGM, shareholders set the size of the board of directors at three and the following nominees were elected:

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, Chief Executive Officer

Gurdip Panaich, Independent Director

Mike Tunnicliffe, Independent Director

Shareholders also approved:

The appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year

Authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor

A resolution authorizing the continuation of Company's rolling stock option plan

Consulting Agreements

Famedays has entered into a consulting agreement with Metsec Financial Corporation (the "Consultant") pursuant to which the Consultant will provide sales and marketing consulting advisory services for Immersive Entertainment Centres for a period of three years.

The Company will pay the Consultant an advance on the commissions on the receipt of the non-refundable deposit and a commission on all monies received by the Company from the Design and Project Installation Agreement and Master Services Agreement. The Company will also issue 1,000,000 options to the Consultant. The payments set out above will also be made if a second Immersive Entertainment Centre is developed by the Company.

Further, upon the achievement of certain milestones, the Company will issue to Consultant that number of shares of FameDays common stock so that Consultant will own up to 10% of FameDays common stock.

Option Grants

The Company has issued 3,000,000 stock options to consultants exercisable at $0.065 per share for a period of five years and 7,650,000 stock options to directors and a consultant exercisable at $0.065 per share for a period of three years. All of the stock options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. FameDays, wholly owned subsidiary, is a cutting-edge developer of immersive entertainment centers, integrating AR/ AI and interactive technology to create fully immersive, high-impact experiences. The large-scale venues redefine storytelling by blending pre-rendered visuals, augmented reality overlays, and real-time interactivity, offering audiences a next- generation entertainment experience with limitless creative possibilities.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

info@imaginear.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the mineral resource estimation work and the provision of promotional services. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include meeting the conditions of the Definitive Agreements, geopolitical developments related to the supply of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the properties that are the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact both and any future activities in respect of the properties.. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242897

SOURCE: Imagine AR Inc.