Marc Kielburger and Kim Stanwood Terranova Join Rythmia Life Advancement Center's Board of Directors

Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the world's premier medically licensed plant medicine retreat, proudly announces the appointment of Marc Kielburger and Kim Stanwood Terranova to its Board of Directors. Their leadership and expertise in social impact, wellness and personal transformation will further Rhythmia's mission to help individuals achieve profound healing and personal growth.

Marc Kielburger is a renowned social entrepreneur, New York Times best selling author, and co-founder of WE Charity, an organization that has empowered millions of young people to create positive change globally. Kielburger has collaborated with leaders like Oprah Winfrey and brands like Virgin Group. With over 30 years of experience in leadership development and impact-driven initiatives, Kielburger brings a deep understanding of personal and societal transformation that aligns with Rythmia's commitment to holistic healing.

"I am excited to be joining incredible luminaries and friends, such as Martin Luther King III, Rev. Michael Beckwith, Gerard Powell, Dr. Jeff McNairy, and Jack Canfield, among others, on the Rythmia Board of Directors" Kielburger shared, "the important work of Rythmia towards personal growth, transformation and healing, is remarkable."

Joining Kielburger is Kim Stanwood Terranova , an accomplished best selling author of The Technology of Intention, an international transformational thought leader, and philanthropist dedicated to helping individuals unlock their full potential. With a strong background in personal development and conscious leadership, and as a keynote speaker to thousands, or in the conference room of Rythmia, Kim's passion and wisdom uplift and inspire countless people on the path to discover their greatest gifts. Kim is also the founder of the non-profit organization World As One, which is committed to bringing peace principles and awakened action of global oneness to the world.

"Since joining the Rythmia team in 2017, I have witnessed thousands of lives changed and transformed. I am honored to now accept this board position and it is my intention and commitment to continue to assist in the beautiful evolution and expansion of Rythmia worldwide!" says Stanwood Terranova.

Mr. Kielburger and Ms Stanwood Terranova will join a renown and well rounded group of social entrepreneurs including Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Martin Luther King III, Kelly Slater, Gerard Armond Powell, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Iyanla Vanzant, Brandee Sabella, Cesar Millan, Earl Koskie, Jack Canfield, Frank Biden, and Ron White.

