Freitag, 28.02.2025
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
WKN: A2N6WP | ISIN: US24703L2025
28.02.2025 20:38 Uhr
Workiva: Creating Customer Value With a Sustainable Mindset: Dell Technologies

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / In this episode of ESG Talk, Cassandra Garber, chief sustainability officer at Dell Technologies joins host Mandi McReynolds. Listen in as Cassandra and Mandi discuss how the global technology leader incorporates the measurement, management, and governance of ESG priorities into both its operations and product offerings.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

