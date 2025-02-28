GoDaddy: Empathy-Driven Innovation: Meet Rachel Beneke

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself, your career journey, and what led you to your current role.

Hi! I'm Rachel Beneke, Director of Product Management at GoDaddy, where I lead an incredible team of Product Managers working on our Website Builder. My journey to product management wasn't exactly traditional. I always thought I'd be a psychologist-I even earned my degree in psychology at the University of Michigan (Go Blue)! But as I approached the end of college, I realized I wanted a career with a higher ceiling for success and set my sights on the world of business.

After graduation, I joined a management consulting firm and landed in their tech org, where I got a crash course in software development. Over the next few years, I worked across different companies and industries, helping translate business needs into technical solutions. I developed a talent for finding the most efficient ways to meet business requirements with the least amount of software changes. Looking back, I was applying lean software development principles before I even knew what they were.

By the time I joined GoDaddy in 2013, Product Management was just gaining recognition as a career path, and I realized my entire career had essentially been PM-ing. My first role here was working on GoDaddy's Online Store, helping small businesses sell their products online. Since then, I've had the opportunity to lead exciting projects like launching GoDaddy's Website Builder and creating solutions to help new domain customers get up and running with all the tools they need to confidently grow their business.

At the heart of it all, I couldn't do any of this without my team-they're the ones who make everything we do possible. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done and the impact we've had on empowering entrepreneurs around the world.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I find motivation and inspiration by putting myself in our customers' shoes. I use our Website Builder to manage the website for my son's high school Varsity soccer team (and previously for my daughter's softball team). I also use the Online Store to collect team dues, sell practice jerseys, and handle end-of-season banquet tickets.

Using the product firsthand helps me empathize with our customers. I feel how rewarding it is when everything works seamlessly, but I also experience their frustrations when something doesn't meet my expectations. This perspective drives me to continuously improve our tools so they're not only functional but truly empowering for the people who rely on them.

Hearing success stories from our customers, combined with the hands-on insights I gain from using our product, keeps me energized and excited to make a difference.

As a key figure in driving the success of GoDaddy Airo, can you share some of the most important insights gained during the product's launch?

One of my most rewarding experiences was playing a key role in the launch of GoDaddy Airo. At its core, GoDaddy Airo was designed to make the process of starting a business simpler. We saw that new entrepreneurs were often overwhelmed by all the steps involved with starting a business-creating a website, designing a logo, marketing strategies, managing social posts, and more. GoDaddy Airo brings together all the essential tools into one streamlined, easy-to-use package, taking the guesswork out of getting started. We wanted GoDaddy Airo to not only provide the tools but also instill confidence by guiding customers step-by-step through the process.

One of the most important insights we gained during the product's launch was just how critical simplicity is. We focused on reducing friction at every touchpoint - whether it was simplifying the onboarding process, providing actionable recommendations, or seamlessly integrating tools - so customers could spend less time figuring things out and more time focusing on their ideas.

What aspect of the project are you most proud of?

I'm most proud of the way I helped the team cut through the noise and refine the scope during the critical early stages of the GoDaddy Airo project. As with any ambitious initiative, there were a lot of voices, ideas, and excitement in the room, and the scope quickly began to grow beyond what was realistic for our timeline. While dreaming big is important, I started to worry that we'd miss our launch deadline if we didn't sharpen our focus.

To address this, I ruthlessly prioritized what features were in scope and what had to wait for future iterations. Drawing a clear line between what was "in" and what was "out" helped the entire team align and focus on delivering the most impactful features by the target date. That clarity allowed us to not only hit our deadline but also launch a product that was cohesive, valuable, and well-received by our customers.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Driven. GoDaddy is a place where everyone is always pushing to be better-whether it's improving our products, making the customer experience smoother, or stepping up to support each other as a team.

There's a real sense of momentum here, and it's inspiring to be part of a culture that never settles.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, fitness is a big priority for me. I mix things up with cardio, weightlifting, and Pilates. On Sundays, I love to cook and try new recipes. Sometimes, my teenage son approves, and other times, I get a polite "it's...interesting". That keeps me humble.

I also enjoy keeping up with social media trends, mainly so I can share funny videos with my daughter in college. On weeknights, you'll often find me at the soccer field, watching my son play in his high school Varsity matches. It's his senior year, and I cherish every moment.

At home, I shamelessly baby-talk to my two dogs-a sweet standard poodle and a grumpy mini schnauzer. Lately, I've been enjoying a new hobby: antiquing with my friend. It's become our little treasure hunt and a fun way to explore unique finds and imagine the stories behind them.

