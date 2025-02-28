MicroGenDX Launches "Rapid H5," a PCR Test for H5 Influenza Detection

New Test Provides Faster, More Affordable H5 Influenza Detection to Support Clinical Decision-Making and Infection Control

MicroGenDX, a leader in clinical molecular diagnostics, is launching Rapid H5, a qPCR test designed to detect H5 avian influenza A variants, such as H5N1, the current bird flu strain.

Intended for physician use in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, the test provides rapid, accurate detection to support patient care, clinical decisions, and H5 influenza case management.

Combatting the Rising H5N1 Threat with Precision Testing

The H5N1 avian influenza strain has been found in over 80 human cases around the world and in dozens of other mammal species, raising concerns about the potential for human-to-human spread.

The CDC's Health Alert from January 16, 2025 urged hospitals to subtype all Flu A positive specimens within 24 hours to better protect high-risk patients and track H5N1 cases and potential mutations.

The MicroGenDX Rapid H5 test helps healthcare providers meet this guidance and better manage infection risk by confirming the presence of a H5 influenza virus (such as H5N1) directly from a patient's sample.

By integrating H5 identification into a single test, it eliminates the need for the usual two-test approach to confirm both Influenza A and a H5 case.

MicroGenDX's Test Offers Superior Value & Enhances Clinical Readiness

Rapid H5is the first, independently developed clinical H5 influenza test. Priced at $120 per test and with results delivered within 24-48 hours, itis priced lower and returns results faster than most other labs. Moreover, Rapid H5 testing accepts nasopharyngeal swab samples in UTM, VTM, or eSwab®, providing flexibility to fit into existing hospital or clinic workflows.

"Hospitals need reliable, fast-turnaround molecular diagnostics to track and keep up with emerging H5N1 situation," said Rick Martin, CEO of MicroGenDX. "With Rapid H5, we believe we can empower healthcare providers with better tools to confirm H5 with confidence, to support better patient care outcomes and infection control within clinics."

Broadening Access to Molecular Testing

MicroGenDX is making Rapid H5 available directly accessible to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities, so healthcare providers are the first to gain access to the benefits of leading-edge molecular tests. MicroGenDX is committed to advancing molecular diagnostics in the face of H5N1, with ongoing efforts to expand access to high-quality molecular testing for broader clinical and public health use cases.

Contact Information

SOURCE: MicroGenDX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire