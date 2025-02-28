AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced the disclosure of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Office at ir@amtdigital.com.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments, as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

