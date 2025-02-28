Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Lisa McDonald, Executive Director, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC"), and her team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the opening of PDAC 2025.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUdkOGp7im0

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the World's Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention. The event, running March 2-5 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, will bring together thousands of participants from over 135 countries for its trade show, educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 presenters.

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community in Canada, an industry that employs more than 665,000 individuals, and contributed $125 billion to the nation's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

