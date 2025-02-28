Bitlayer Advances the First BitVM Implementation Through Major Strategic Partnerships

An increasing number of L1s and L2s are integrating Bitcoin into their ecosystems, showcasing user enthusiasm for Bitcoin's adoption. And today, Bitlayer has taken decisive actions to connect a multichain ecosystem with a fully diluted valuation of over tens of billions of dollars through the BitVM integration which brings new opportunities for users who wish to unlock the potential for earning rewards on their Bitcoin holdings.

We are thrilled to announce strategic partnerships with five leading blockchains, including Base, Starknet, Arbitrum, Sonic, and Plume Network, supercharging Bitcoin's liquidity across these thriving ecosystems.

Base - Bitlayer BitVM Bridge is now connecting Bitcoin and Base, supercharging Bitcoin's liquidity on the network. Base's cbBTC enables Bitcoin holders to use their BTC across EVM-compatible blockchain ecosystems such as the Base blockchain, bridging the gap between Bitcoin and decentralized finance.

Arbitrum - With Bitlayer BitVM Bridge, Arbitrum users will be able to bridge assets to and from Bitcoin under trust-minimized framework. A robust and highly liquid DeFi ecosystem will be one of the pioneers in bringing genuine DeFi to Bitcoin space.

Starknet - Bitlayer BitVM Bridge plans to integrate with Starknet, a permissionless decentralized ZK-rollup. The integration will enable users to seamlessly bridge the Bitcoin to Starknet ecosystem and allow for the sharing of liquidity among supported protocols.

Plume Network - Through the BitVM Bridge, Plume Network - the first full-stack Layer 1 Real World Asset (RWA) Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAFi -will achieve optimal liquidity for diverse use cases from the Bitcoin ecosystem. Together, Bitlayer and Plume are advancing RWAs as a cornerstone for bringing institutional-grade products.

Sonic - The integration between Bitlayer BitVM Bridge and Sonic, the first SVM to launch on Solana, for games and applications. Powering Web3 TikTok App Layer - onboarding next billion users.

Implementing BitVM through Strategic Integration Frameworks

Bitlayer pioneers Bitcoin's evolution as the first team to implement BitVM, unlocking native programmability and scalability without forks. Bitlayer's BitVM Bridge stands as a transformative innovation in Bitcoin bridging technology, meticulously developed by Bitlayer and underpinned by the advanced BitVM paradigm.

As the most immediate benefit of integration, BitVM Bridge will help unlock Bitcoin's $1.9 trillion USD worth of liquidity on multichain ecosystems, allowing users on Base, Starknet, Arbitrum, Sonic, and Plume Network to gain access to a range of DeFi opportunities, while enjoying the highest security of Bitcoin.

These upcoming integrations will enable BTC to unlock several key use cases on the target chains, driving rapid liquidity growth:

Yield Farming and Liquidity Pools : BTC can be used in liquidity pools on protocols like Aerodrome, AAVE, or Silo Finance, allowing Bitcoin holders to earn rewards from various DeFi protocols by providing liquidity.

Lending and Borrowing: Bitcoin holders can use BTC as collateral to lend their assets or borrow other tokens, effectively leveraging Bitcoin in decentralized finance.

Staking: Users can earn additional staking rewards through staking BTC on those supported protocols, adding another layer of incentives for participants.

At its core, this move unleashes the utility and liquidity kept dormant in Bitcoin, vying to break out into a swath of blockchain ecosystem applications.

What's Next

This first BitVM integration marks a profound shift in the evolution of crypto. By connecting Bitcoin to various blockchains and protocols in a trust-minimized way, we are witnessing the emergence of a unified ecosystem - driven by Bitcoin as a catalyst for DeFi growth.

Following these significant integration milestones, Bitlayer intends to collaborate with more blockchain, DeFi protocol and native BTC protocol to ultimately build a robust BitVM ecosystem.

About Bitlayer

Bitlayer is pioneering the first BitVM implementation. By merging unparalleled security with a lightning-fast smart contract engine, Bitlayer unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin DeFi.

Bitlayer is committed to an open and collaborative Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, working with partners to advance BTC Bridge, Bitcoin Layer 2 and BitVM stack, driving the future of secure, scalable, and programmable Bitcoin finance.

