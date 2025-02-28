Bank7 Announces Acquisition of First American Mortgage, Inc.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 is privileged to announce the acquisition of First American Mortgage, Inc., a well-established provider of residential mortgage lending services. This strategic move further enhances Bank7's mortgage division and illustrates our continued commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions to customers across its growing service areas.

First American Mortgage, Inc. was founded more than 30 years ago, quickly establishing it as a trusted leader in the mortgage industry. Under the leadership of Dale Bogle, First American Mortgage has earned a reputation for delivering tailored lending solutions and exceptional customer service. Today, by leveraging First American Mortgage's expertise and resources, Bank7 is further enhancing its ability to meet the diverse and evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses in the communities it serves.

"We're excited to expand Bank7 by joining with Dale and his great team of professionals. Under Dale's leadership, First American Mortgage has always been a high touch and high performing mortgage company, and we are honored to move forward together to better serve customers of both companies." said Jason Estes, President and CCO of Bank7.

"First American Mortgage has always been committed to providing exceptional service and streamlined mortgage solutions. Partnering with Bank7 allows us to enhance our offerings while maintaining the same dedication to our clients and referral partners. We're excited for this next chapter and the opportunities it brings," said Dale Bogle, President and Owner of First American Mortgage.

The acquisition aligns with Bank7's commitment to growth and innovation, solidifying its position as a leading community-focused financial institution. Customers of both Bank7 and First American Mortgage, Inc. will benefit from the combined expertise, streamlined processes, and expanded network of lending professionals.

About Bank7

Bank7 is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and operates twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/ Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent, and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

About First American Mortgage, Inc.

First American Mortgage is locally owned and operated since 1993. With a track record of over 32 years, First American Mortgage has facilitated over $3 billion in funding, assisting approximately 18,000 families in achieving home ownership.

