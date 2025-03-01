Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Rider Justice, a premier motorcycle injury law firm committed to advocating for road safety, is proud to announce the presentation of its 2025 Spirit Award to Susan Dane. The award was presented as a surprise during a recording of Rider Justice's podcast, "Chasing the Ride," at the Colorado Motorcycle Expo on February 1st. The podcast, available on YouTube, captured the heartfelt moment when Susan was recognized for her relentless dedication to fighting distracted driving and her critical role in passing Colorado's new hands-free driving law.





Scott O'Sullivan, Dumptruck, and Susan Dane-Powerhouses of rider advocacy and safety



Susan Dane's advocacy is deeply personal. In 2016, she experienced a devastating loss when her dear friends, Brian and Jackie Lehner, were killed by a driver who was texting behind the wheel. Determined to prevent similar tragedies, Susan founded CORD (Coloradans Organized for Responsible Driving), a grassroots movement dedicated to responsible driving practices and saving lives.

Recognizing the need for stronger legislation, Susan worked closely with Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice, to craft and advocate for the hands-free driving law, which went into effect in Colorado on January 1, 2025. This law marks a significant victory for public safety, reinforcing the message that no text is worth a life.

Scott O'Sullivan praised Susan's determination, stating:

"Susan's dedication and non-stop persistence in the legislature have been nothing short of inspirational. She never gave up, even when the fight seemed impossible. Because of her hard work, lives will be saved. I am incredibly proud of Susan and honored to have worked alongside her to make Colorado's roads safer."

The Chasing the Ride podcast episode, where Susan received the award, showcases not only her unwavering commitment but also the power of community-driven change. Her leadership in CORD and her legislative efforts have left a lasting impact, setting a precedent for road safety advocacy across the country.

Rider Justice: Committed to Safer Roads

This milestone solidifies Rider Justice's role as a leading force in the fight against distracted driving. The firm remains dedicated to supporting motorcycle riders, injury victims, and legislative efforts that make roads safer for everyone.

Rider Justice | The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm Susan Dane with d Poli



About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is a dedicated motorcycle injury law firm advocating for rider rights, road safety, and legislative reform. With a focus on justice for injury victims and proactive policy change, Rider Justice has become a trusted resource in the motorcycle community and beyond.

Watch "Chasing the Ride" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@motorcycleriderjustice

