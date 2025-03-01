Mary Helen Lagasse: A Literary Voice Bridging Cultures and Generations

Mary Helen Lagasse is an American author of Latina heritage whose literary works transcend cultures, history, and human experiences. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and rooted in her Latin American ancestry, Lagasse has made an indelible mark on the literary world through her storytelling, investigative journalism, and artistic endeavors.

A Scholar and Educator

Lagasse pursued her degree at the prestigious Tulane University before embarking on a career as an educator. She taught English Literature at private schools in Metairie, a vibrant suburb of New Orleans. Her passion for Spanish, literature, and education played a pivotal role in shaping her narrative style, hence her specific writer's understanding of the human condition that has significantly contributed to her literary works.

She conducted in-depth interviews with influential figures, including governors, industry magnates, and self-made millionaire oilmen. However, her work was not limited to the elite; she delved into the lives of slumlords, artists, craftsmen, Black Muslims, and inmates serving life sentences at Angola Prison. Writing those stories afforded experiences that would never have happened otherwise: parachuting, riding a hot-air balloon, tumbling in a WWII bi-plane, and the like.

In 1987, Lagasse's short story Survival of the Species won a statewide literary award and was published in Ellipsis, the University of New Orleans' literary periodical. Her achievement marked the beginning of her ascent in the world of literary fiction.

Award-Winning Literary Fiction

Lagasse's debut novel, The Fifth Sun, received widespread acclaim, earning the Miguel Mármol Prize, the Premio Aztlán award-presented by the legendary Rudolfo Anaya-the Independent Publishers (IPPY) Best Multicultural Fiction Award in 2005, and was a finalist for Foreword Magazine's Book of the Year Award. Additionally, The Fifth Sun was recognized by the New Orleans Times-Picayune as one of the Best Books of the Year.

On June 20, 2015, The Fifth Sun won first place in the national literary competition promoted by Poets & Writers, the distinguished literary journal. Both of her previous novels are available as eBooks, and Navel of the Moon is available for pre-order, further expanding her reach in the literary community.

Her stories and articles have appeared in numerous publications, including the New Orleans Times-Picayune and New Orleans Magazine. Her works were editorially reviewed and received much praise from distinguished literary figures, including Pulitzer Prize winners Robert Olen Butler and Shirley Ann Grau.

Navel of the Moon has been described as "an exquisite yarn motivated by huge empathy for humanity and copious devotion to an astute reader's just demand for poetic detail" by Raymond V. Whelan, critic.

Manuel Ramos, author of The Skull of Pancho Villa and Other Stories, praised Lagasse's ability to create "luminous characters and powerful human drama in the grand tradition of Southern literature."

In the Literary Community

Mary Helen Lagasse has been an active and longstanding member of the Pirates Alley Faulkner Society, where she served as a Board Member, and has been a distinguished member of the National Book Association, continuously advocating for literature and aspiring writers.

Editorial Reviews

"In Navel of the Moon, Mary Helen Lagasse has created a wonderfully engaging and complex young woman who tells a compelling story of the promise and pain and the shared courage of growing up, not just for herself but for her city of New Orleans. This splendid work gives further evidence of Lagasse's permanent place in our literary culture." - Robert Olen Butler, Pulitzer Prize Winner.

"We share in the struggle of Mercedes Vasconcelos-of Jesse and Manuela, as well-who leave their birthplace in search of another life. This is a must-read-a journey of self-knowledge and heroism told in lyrical prose." - Shirley Ann Grau, Pulitzer Prize Winner - Keepers of the House

A Passion for Art and Philosophy

Beyond her literary exploits, Lagasse is an accomplished artist trained in the Old Masters tradition, working predominantly with oils. She refined her craft alongside fellow artists under the tutelage of the esteemed June Lampe' at her studio in Metairie. Her intellectual pursuits extend to philosophy, as she was an engaged member of the Lyceum discussion group, studying the works of existentialist philosophers.

A Devoted Advocate for Animal Rights

In addition to her artistic and literary pursuits, Lagasse is a staunch supporter of animal rights. She actively contributes to various organizations dedicated to animal welfare, demonstrating her compassionate nature beyond the realm of writing and painting.

The Author Speaks

"The quality that the 'best' writers have is an ability to create connected characters; to organize literary content, and to affect the feelings of their readers. Good writing reflects the writer's personality, tone, and clarity of thought. But, were I to describe the quality that best defines what a good or great writer has, it is the feeling, the idea, the experience of 'Being there.'"

Projects in the Works

Lagasse recently completed a collection of nine short stories titled Taproot, to which she will add a tenth and final story. She is developing a new novel, Bridget Fury, inspired by the real-life story of an Irish woman from the 1800s, renowned for her rebellious spirit as an outlaw.

A Life Rooted in New Orleans

Mary Helen Lagasse resides in Metairie, Louisiana, just a short distance from the heart of New Orleans. With a career spanning journalism, fiction, fine arts, and activism, Lagasse continues to be a voice of depth, resilience, and cultural authenticity, ensuring her literary legacy endures for generations to come.

