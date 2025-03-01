Milk Partners: MiL.k migrates to Arbitrum for the full-scale expansion of global web3 business

- MiL.k decided to onboard on Arbitrum for accelerating its global business expansion

- Arbitrum is the leading Ethereum layer 2 solution for various dApps and Web3 projects

- Expected for the active collaboration with the Arbitrum ecosystem to strengthen partnerships with global blockchain projects primarily in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Partners (CEO Jayden Jo), which operates the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform MiL.k, announced on the 27th that it plans to migrate to Arbitrum, the world's largest Ethereum Layer 2, to expand its global Web3 ecosystem.

MiL.k made the decision to move their mainnet from the Luniverse chain to Arbitrum One Chain to secure infrastructure optimized for the Web3 business in the fast-changing market and strengthen partnerships in the global blockchain ecosystem.

MiL.k is a DApp that supports the integration and exchange of reward points from various service companies. By solving the difficulties arising from different database and policies for each company with blockchain technology, it has introduced a new standard of point utilization, revolutionizing the market. MiL.k has rapidly grown by establishing a loyalty ecosystem in collaboration with major domestic and international service companies such as AirAsia (global airline), Yanolja (No.1 online travel agency in Korea), OK Cashback (loyalty system of SK Group, the second largest group in Korea), Lotte L-Point (loyalty system of Lotte Group), CU (market No.1 convenience store in Korea), and Megabox (top multiplex in Korea).

Through the Arbitrum migration, MiL.k plans to solidify its global presence by actively pursuing diverse web 3 partnerships within the Arbitrum ecosystem and global service companies. Arbitrum is the representative Ethereum Layer 2 solution which offers the highest scalability to more than 1,000 projects, including 420 DeFi projects, 33 AI & Depin projects, and 63 gaming projects. By leveraging Arbitrum's technological strengths and global influence, MiL.k will accelerate the global business development and market penetration through marketing collaborations with various projects.

Both parties are planning to actively expand global business together based on the 1.5 million DApp users of MiL.k and the technical expertise and network of the Arbitrum Foundation. In particular, to strengthen the presence in global markets primarily in Asia, both parties plan to initiate various Web3-based marketing and business.

Jayden Jo, CEO of Milk Partners, stated, "This migration is a strategic decision that will accelerate MiL.k's global expansion, going beyond a mere transition of the mainnet. Through the collaboration with Arbitrum, the positioning of the MiL.k will be a leading global web3 project."

Meanwhile, even after migrating to the Arbitrum, MiL.k will maintain and strengthen its close collaboration with 'Lamda 256' operating company of the Luniverse chain. Both companies have agreed to actively cooperate to enhance stable blockchain infrastructure and services.

