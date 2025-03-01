Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
27.02.25
11:02 Uhr
9,300 Euro
+0,065
+0,70 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1809,27528.02.
9,2009,28028.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2025 07:11 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TGS ASA: TGS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, Norway (1 March 2025) - TGS has issued an award of 15,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to Carel Hooijkaas in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, as approved by the Board of Directors of TGS ASA, and TGS Remuneration Policy, approved by the shareholders of TGS ASA. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Company's common stock upon vesting in accordance with the terms of the award. The RSUs are secured by the Company's treasury stock.

The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insider.

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

Attachments

  • PDMR Appendix 1 March 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fba0c417-0cdb-4a5e-a06f-d1ef70261960)
  • Shareholdings Primary Insider 3 1 25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/352a8f05-e3d9-4009-8d4c-c879c8828adf)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.