SKEMA Business School celebrates the opening of its Dubai campus and strengthens its international footprint

Dubai is strengthening its position as a global higher education hub with the inauguration of SKEMA Business School's new campus on February 20, 2025. Already present on five continents, SKEMA expands its reach into the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indo-Pacific region.

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai, a cosmopolitan city with 90% expatriates from 140 nationalities-including 800 SKEMA alumni-provides an ideal environment for academic excellence and innovation.

The inauguration, led by Alice Guilhon, Dean and Executive President of SKEMA, gathered 200 guests, including representatives from the French Embassy, business leaders, and local French schools.

The campus currently hosts 140 students enrolled in four key programmes: Master in Management - Grande École Programme, Global BBA, MSc International Business, MSc Sustainable Finance & Fintech.

In September 2025, the MSc Global Luxury Management programme, already offered in Paris and New York in partnership with NYU SPS, will launch in Dubai with a new specialisation in Retail Excellence & Client Relationship Management.

More programmes are expected in the future.

Located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a renowned financial hub, SKEMA benefits from proximity to prestigious companies and institutions. The school aims to welcome up to 1,500 local students over time.

All SKEMA programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and officially recognized by the Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA).

With this strategic expansion, SKEMA Business School strengthens its global influence, offering students an immersive experience in one of the world's most dynamic economic ecosystems.

