New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2025) - Fresh off a year of record growth, Nearby Engineers today announced plans to significantly expand its franchise engineering portfolio. The firm, which currently partners with over 300+ leading franchise brands, aims to increase that number to 450 by year-end, a bold target that reflects both the company's rapid growth and the increasing demand for specialized MEP engineering services.

This expansion plan follows a period of remarkable growth for Nearby Engineers, with completed projects increasing nearly threefold since 2020. The firm has already left its mark on more than 10.4 million square feet, including over 450+ Dunkin' locations nationwide.

"Nearby Engineers grew by 25% in terms of overall project delivery and customer satisfaction," says Anuj Srivastava, Partner at Nearby Engineers. "High quality, quick responsiveness and fast turnaround are the primary principles on which we thrive. With the rise in cloud kitchen and retail stores, we're proud to have partnered with 300+ leading franchise brands, and we're ready to expand that to 450+ brands in 2025. Our goal is clear - we want to be the #1 option for MEP engineering design among franchise owners and corporates while pushing the boundaries of sustainable building design."

The company's growth trajectory tells a compelling story: from 35 projects in 2020 to 102 in 2024, with plans to complete over 5,500+ projects by the end of 2025. This rapid expansion is supported by the firm's comprehensive service portfolio, which includes MEP Engineering, Franchise Design, Fire Protection, Energy Audits, and innovative solutions like BESS implementation and EV Charging Station design and many more. The firm's work with Dunkin, stands out as a particular success story, with over 450+ project completion bearing the Nearby Engineers stamp of design excellence.

Industry experts point to Nearby Engineers' specialized expertise in franchise design as a key factor in their success. The firm has become particularly known for its work in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, having completed notable projects for brands like Dunkin', Taco Bell, and Wendy's. Their ability to handle projects across all 50 states has made them an attractive partner for national franchise brands looking to maintain consistency across their locations.

The company's achievements haven't gone unnoticed. Nearby Engineers has been featured in major media outlets including Discovery Channel, ABC News, Fox News, and The New York Times. Their rapid growth earned them a spot on Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies list, cementing their position as a leader in the engineering services sector.

What sets Nearby Engineers apart in a competitive field is their comprehensive understanding of the franchise sector's unique demands. With over 4,000+ completed projects spanning retail, restaurants, hotels, and healthcare facilities, the firm has built a reputation for delivering solutions that balance innovation with practicality.

From humble beginnings to becoming one of America's fastest-growing MEP design firms, Nearby Engineers has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence and client-focused service. The firm specializes in creating efficient, sustainable engineering solutions across multiple sectors, including franchise, retail, healthcare, and education. With a track record of over 4,000+ successful projects, Nearby Engineers continues to shape the future of residential, commercial and franchise building designs.

