Burke Mountain, VT; Tenney Mountain NH, and four international destinations, including the first in the Southern Hemisphere, join the Indy Pass roster for the 25/26 season.

Indy Pass announced today that 25/26 Indy Passes will go on sale to the general public on March 1, while supplies last, along with a 250 Resort Guarantee for the next winter season. Returning passholders have been renewing at the lowest price of the year, starting at $299 for the Adult Base Pass.

Indy Pass announced the addition of five new ski areas for the 25/26 pass, including Burke Mountain, VT; Tenney Mountain, NH; Corralco Mountain Resort, Chile; Rauriser-Hochalmbahnen, Austria; Pila, Italy, and Mt. Washington XC, BC, Canada. Skiers and snowboarders with a 25/26 Indy Pass can extend their season into the summer by skiing at Corralco Indy's first addition to the Southern Hemisphere.

"Indy Pass' singular purpose has remained the same since our first season: to empower more people to ski while supporting independent resorts and the communities around them," said Indy Pass Director Erik Mogensen. "We look forward to expanding the value of the pass each and every season, and there's no doubt 25/26 Indy Pass will be the most valuable offering to our passholders yet."

Capacity Limits on Pass Sales

To preserve the less-crowded experience at Indy partner resorts, the number of passes for sale will again be limited. It is strongly recommended that a pass be secured as early as possible. This sale is not expected to last long, after Indy Pass reported its strongest initial week of pass renewals to date.

250 Resort Guarantee

Passholders may request a refund before December 1, 2025, if the number of Indy Pass resort partners is less than 250 by November 1, 2025. A passholder can also request a refund for an unused pass by December 1, 2025, if their favorite resort from the 24/25 season does not renew for 25/26.

Indy Pass partner resorts are contracted for one year at a time, and renewals occur throughout the off-season. Several new resorts are in the process of joining the pass, leading Indy Pass officials to declare a guarantee of 250 resorts or your money back.

"The process to re-contract our current 230 independent partner resorts takes time," said Indy Pass founder Doug Fish. "Based on new interest to join the pass from various resorts and conversations with our current partners, we are confident our total roster will increase significantly by next season, hence the guarantee".

Add-On Pass Returns

Season passholders at any Indy Partner Resort can again take advantage of the Indy Add-On Pass, allowing them to "add on" an Indy Pass to their home resort season pass for more than 20% less than the full price. The Indy Add-On Pass aims to support season pass sales for all of Indy's Partners, while providing a unique opportunity to sample other independent resorts. This offer requires validation of a partner resort's season pass before the start of the 25/26 winter season.

Optional Payment Plan

Any pass purchase can be paid over three months, making the pass more affordable and accessible for families starting at $117/mo during the public sale timeline. Indy's payment plan offers zero interest, zero credit checks, and zero 3rd party banks.

About the Indy Pass

The Indy Pass is the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in the world. It offers 250+ Alpine and Nordic resorts across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America, each providing two days of skiing or riding plus a third discount day. Indy resorts are independent of any significant corporate ownership, and many are owned and operated by multi-generational families, providing a uniquely authentic and affordable skiing experience.

