Maison Battat Inc: Battat Expands Pucci Pups with the Launch of Pucci Pups Surprise Collectibles at Target

Pucci Pups Surprise Pups & Purses, where fashion meets fun, arrives in stores and online March 2, 2025

Global toy manufacturer Maison Battat Inc., adds an exciting new chapter to its adorable Pucci Pups line with the launch of Pucci Pups surprise collectibles debuting March 2nd at select Target stores and online. These adorable, fashion-forward pups and purses deliver a fresh dose of fun and creativity, offering an exciting unboxing experience that inspires imaginative play and adds a new twist to the world of collectibles.

New Pucci Pups Surprise Collectibles

Collect all 9 purses and 10 pups

Each set features a fully posable, fashionable pup tucked inside a stylish purse. From tiny terriers to playful pugs, these furry friends come with plenty of love to go around, ready to bring joy to every child and kidult collector. Every set includes up to five surprise accessories, adding an extra layer of excitement. With nine unique purse designs and ten charming dogs to collect, including one ultra-rare surprise pup, the possibilities for fun are endless. Once you collect multiple Pucci Pups, you can mix and match outfits, accessories, and purses to create endless new combinations, making every play session unique.

More than just a toy, the purses are decked out with faux-fur, rainbows, bows, sequins and hearts and can double as wearable mini accessories like fun coin purses or makeup bags. Designed for children ages 3 and up and sure to delight kids, preteens, and kidults, these stylish pups and purses bring freshness and excitement to the surprise collectible market this Spring.

"Pucci Pups Surprise Pups & Purses embody the joy and excitement that kids love about surprise collectibles, while staying true to our core: creating unique and engaging toys that pack value," says Dany Battat, Owner of Maison Battat Inc.

At an affordable price of $9.99 each, Pucci Pups Surprise Pups & Purses are set to become a must-have for those who love collecting, dressing up their toys, and creating their own imaginative worlds. These are sure to sell out fast, so get them while you can and collect them all!

SOURCE: Maison Battat Inc

Pucci Pups Press Release FINAL.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire